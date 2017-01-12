Wildseed's falafel sandwich and kaya toast are winners

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - Singapore is so tiny that it sometimes feels like we have run out of places to visit. Well, one new space just opened up.

The former Seletar Airbase and its surrounding colonial "black and white" bungalows have been transformed into lifestyle and food outlets, including one called Summerhouse.

It is situated in a house that was built in 1930 and is the abode for The Summerhouse Dining Room and Balcony Bar on the upper storey, and the cafe Wildseed on the ground level.

There are also landscaped gardens, an edible garden, a florist and a coffee roaster.

The food at Wildseed is, as expected, easy to eat and pretty as a picture. It does not offer too much in terms of variety - think sandwiches, bar snacks and desserts - but there are many worthy choices.

One of my favourites is the Independent Uruguay ($15) with carrot pesto, feta cheese, pickled beetroot, falafel, Kranji lettuce, yogurt sauce and rye bread.

Address & Opening Hours

Wildseed

3, Park Lane

Tuesday to Friday 10am to 7pm, Weekends 9am to 7pm

Tel: 8608-3340

It is a vegetarian option that makes me question the need for meat in a meal. It is hearty, full of flavours and deeply satisfying but a guilt-free indulgence.

But if you do need meat, the Pork & Krauts ($15) is highly recommended. The pulled pork is tender and flavourful.

Although the braised beef in The Morocano ($18) was billed as the star of the dish - braised for three days with coriander, chilli padi, ginger, garlic, cinnamon, and star anise - the winning element for me was the soulful eggplant stew. That stew, paired with rice, is all you need for a meal.

One of the bar snacks offered is the Super Thin Curly Chips (from $11). It is a mess to eat because the thin strips of hand-cut potatoes break easily. The best way is to grab a clump and shove it into your mouth. Also, try adding the seaweed mayonnaise into that because the dip elevates the experience.

The list of desserts - excluding the cakes - is short, but do not miss out on the kaya toast ($8, available from Saturday onwards). The kaya is full of pandan flavour and is not overwhelmingly sweet, which is always a plus for me.

Order it with the Masala Chai Sour ($21), a cocktail that looks and smells like your regular teh tarik, but with the kick of whiskey - it is probably the best way to end your meal.