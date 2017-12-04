Where to go feast this holiday season

(THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Foodies are spoilt for choice as restaurants are pulling out all the stops to create memorable meals for discerning diners this Christmas season.

PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE

Add a heritage twist to your Christmas dinner at home with a range of locally inspired creations at Pacific Marketplace.

Chefs at the Pan Pacific Singapore have perfected the Peranakan roasted turkey ($168), marinating it with Asian spices and complementing it with nasi kunyit (turmeric rice). For traditional palates, there is also smoked Gammon ham ($158) and pastrami-crusted beef striploin ($158). Round off the meal with chendol log cake ($68), which layers pandan sponge with gula melaka mousse, adzuki beans and coconut panna cotta, or chocolate matcha cherry Morello log cake (S$68).

If you prefer to dine in, Pan Pacific Singapore's award-winning buffet specialist Edge features seven live stations serving everything from foie gras Torchon to traditional roast turkey and champagne ham, as well as a full cheese and dessert spread (from $58).

At Hai Tien Lo, Chef Lai Tong Pin’s six-course Winter Solstice Festival menu (from $108) coincides with the Christmas season and features highlights such as fragrant duck confit with red wine sauce and steamed sea perch fillet with assorted garlic. And at Keyaki, enjoy a weekend bubbly brunch ($135) and welcome the new year with an eight-course set menu ($198) that includes the traditional Osechi Ryori.

For takeaway orders, go to pacificmarketplace.sg. For more details on Pan Pacific Singapore’s dining options, please call 6826-8240 or e-mail celebrate.sin@panpacific.com

RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

The stars are aligned at Resorts World Sentosa this Christmas, with its coterie of Michelin-starred restaurant chefs flexing their culinary muscles to create memorable meals in relaxed yet luxurious surroundings.

Leading the pack are Kim Joinie-Maurin and Vianney Massot, head chefs of Joel Robuchon Restaurant and L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon respectively. At the three-Michelin-starred Joel Robuchon Restaurant, chef Joinie-Maurin presents signatures such as shaved black truffle and potatoes topped with foie gras carpaccio; pan-seared scallop with pumpkin cream and crispy chestnuts; and beef chateaubriand with foie gras, “Rossini” style, souffle potatoes and port reduction. Available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, an eight-course menu is available at $588 a person. On New Year’s Eve, the eight-course menu is priced at $508.

At the nouvelle French eatery L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon, enjoy a theatrical dining experience with elegant dishes such as chestnut veloute with smoked bacon jelly and black truffle, and roasted turbot under scales of celeriac and black truffle. The $388 eight-course menu is available for both Christmas and New Year.

Meanwhile, the one-Michelin-starred Osia Steak and Seafood Grill brings family and friends together for hearty seafood platters of Maine lobster, Fremantle octopus and Hokkaido scallops, along with Tajima wagyu beef and Murray Bridge pasture lamb for $148 a person. This menu is available for both Christmas and New Year.

If you cannot wait till Christmas, Curate puts you in the right spirit with a special Alpine menu from now until Dec 23, created by chef de cuisine Benjamin Halat. The $158 five-course menu includes warm Swiss cheese fondue praline and pig’s trotter with braised cabbage and beer glaze. For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, he makes it more special with a seven-course menu for $188. And to ring in the New Year, he includes "Simmentaler" beef tenderloin and Engadine nut cake for $198.

At Fratelli, the chefs of the three-Michelin-starred Da Vittorio prepare a five course "Bianco Natale" or "White Christmas" menu including foie gras “Tartufino” and housemade pasta with Piedmont traditional bagna cauda sauce. Priced at $128 a person for Christmas, there is also a New Year’s dinner at $138.

Other restaurants at Resorts World Sentosa also have their own special menus lined up, while its pastry chefs have created unique desserts such as Asian fruit cakes and madeleines to end the year on a sweet note. For the full list of what is in store, go to rwsentosa.com

SHANGRI-LA HOTEL SINGAPORE

Why lament the lack of snow when you can rediscover Christmas in the tropical oasis of the Shangri-la Hotel Singapore?

The Line’s ever popular theatre kitchens go into overdrive with an extensive spread (priced from $68 for lunch) that includes roasted turkey, US prime rib, Boston lobster. For dessert, dive into the intricately assembled towers of macarons and profiteroles. Welcome the New Year with an extravagant champagne dinner, featuring freshly shucked oysters, slow braised wagyu beef leg and whole roasted suckling pig. Wash it all down with free-flow Veuve Clicquot champagne and wines.

Otherwise, the languid surroundings of the Rose Veranda make an ideal setting for an indulgent high tea buffet (priced from $56). Relish classic US prime rib, whole roasted turkey and other classics, along with decadent sweets such as log cakes, German stollen and warm Christmas pudding with brandy sauce.

Say "Buon Natale" with an authentic Italian celebration at the Waterfall Ristorante Italiano, where chef Luca di Pietro serves a five course dinner ($98) featuring handmade green egg pasta and his signature roasted beef tenderloin. For the New Year, he ups the ante with a six-course menu ($158) including tuna tartare with ginger jelly and Arborio risotto with porcini mushrooms and truffle.

Meanwhile, the Shophouse makes sure you are not short of goodies to eat at home. This year, it features Yule logs with local flavours such as pandan, gula melaka and pulot hitam. And of course, gingerbread chalet, mincemeat pie and Christmas pudding.

To order items from Shophouse, go to slsfestive.oddle.me. For information on other festive menus, go to rediscovernew.shangri-la.com

THE ST REGIS SINGAPORE

The St Regis is known for pomp and pageantry, so expect nothing short of an exceptional Christmas this year.

Kick off with pre-Christmas lunch or dinner at Brasserie Les Saveurs (from $58) and work your way towards Christmas Eve and Christmas Day ($218 to $308). Feast on oven-baked lamb rack, grilled jumbo tiger prawns and duck confit in addition to a massive buffet spread.

For an Italian spin, La Brezza offers a five-course experience ($188 to $208) for Christmas and New Year, with highlights such as housemade beef and chicken tortellini.

For an Asian spin, Yan Ting offers time-honoured Cantonese cuisine for both Christmas (from $188) and New Year ($238). To enjoy the St Regis experience at home, choose from its lavish takeaways such as home cured salmon ($70) or roasted lamb leg ($148).

For inquiries and reservations, go to stregissingapore.com/festive2017



The Fullerton Hotel Singapore's Nasi Lemak Turkey. PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE



THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

From festive afternoon teas to degustation dinners with views of the Marina Bay skyline, the Fullerton Hotels have it all planned for you.

Town Restaurant, the Courtyard, Jade, The Lighthouse and Post Bar offer a whole range of options for the month of December right up to New Year’s Day. If you'd rather eat in, the Fullerton Cake Boutique offers its take on the current nasi lemak trend with its Nasi Lemak Christmas Turkey ($178) which is crisped with ikan bilis and comes with coconut rice, onion sambal, egg and cucumber.

Alternatively, there is Truffle Mac and Cheese topped with freshly shaved truffles ($78) or sweet treats such as the Montblanc Chestnut Yule Log ($69).

For festive dining reservations, go to fullertonhotels.com. For festive takeaways, call 6877-8943 or go to shop.fullertonhotels.com

ORCHARD HOTEL SINGAPORE

Share the holiday spirit with the less fortunate even as you enjoy the festive feasting at Orchard Hotel’s award-winning restaurants. The hotel has launched a charity drive “Adopt Alfred and Friends” as part of its "Ask Alfred" children’s concierge service – where proceeds from the sale of animal plushies will go to children from low income families.

Food-wise, artisanal bistro Mon Bijou offers savoury Baby Pork Ribs with Okinawa Sugar and Balsamic, and Mango Mousse with Passionfruit Jelly and Vanilla Sponge Log.

Orchard Cafe serves a buffet spread from $53 featuring roast turkey, beef, ham and oysters.

The newly unveiled Hua Ting restaurant gives an Oriental twist with a special tea pairing menu featuring Braised Kurobuta Pork Belly and Spring Vegetables with 15-year Pu'er tea.

For festive goodies, go to cli3k.me/OHSFeastiveRevelry. For Ask Alfred, go to cli3k.me/OHSAskAlfred. For festive dining, go to www.orchardhotel.com.sg

REFINERY CONCEPTS

The folks behind Dean & Deluca, Marmalade Pantry and Kitchen Language Catering will make sure your Christmas dining, cooking and gifting plans go off without a hitch.

Everybody loves receiving a Dean & Deluca hamper and, this year, get the caffeine lover on your list the Coffee Break Companions ($68) hamper, while the sugar addict will go wild for the Sweet Christmas ($138) version. Home chefs will be thrilled with either the Mediterranean Gourmet Pantry ($188) or the ultimate Best of the Best ($388) – filled with treats such as truffle oil and vanilla-infused maple syrup.

If you are entertaining at home, Dean & Deluca’s whole roasted turkey ($150), Angus Beef ($140) or apricot-glazed Gammon ham ($135) leave you plenty of time to mingle with your guests. End the meal with its signature rainbow log cake ($85) or brandied cherry & almond fruit cake ($68).

Meanwhile, fans of Marmalade Pantry can replicate the dining experience at home with its takeaway treats. Pick from whole roasted turkey with fresh herbs ($88), maple honey-glazed Gammon ham ($88) or Moroccan roasted boneless lamb leg ($88). Pair them with sides such as the signature Marmalade Mac & Cheese ($20), caramelised brussels sprouts & roasted pumpkin or broccoli and cauliflower gratin. End on a sweet note with baked lemon meringue tart ($35).

For a totally fuss-free Christmas, let Kitchen Language Catering do the job for you, with festive packages that start at just $28 a guest. The menu features main courses such as Chardonnay sous vide turkey breast, beef stew and baked fish fillet, plus chocolate Yule log for dessert.

To order, go to deandeluca.com.sg or order.themarmaladepantry.com.sg (or at outlet) or e-mail festive@themarmaladepantry.com.sg

For Kitchen Language Catering, e-mail catering@kitchenlanguage.com.sg or call 6830-6456

FAIRMONT SINGAPORE AND SWISSOTEL THE STAMFORD

Christmas hits a high – literally – at Swissotel The Stamford, where one-Michelin-starred Jaan’s chef Kirk Westaway creates indulgent eight-course menus for Christmas (from $358) and New Year’s Eve (from $450). In turn, Equinox chef de cuisine Paul Hallet presents a series of lavish buffets featuring thoughtful creations such as Maine lobster with kohlrabi, clam liquor and Tosaka seaweed, priced from $74 for lunch to $228 for degustation dinners on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

At Anti:dote, head craftsman and chef Bannie Kang and Tryson Quek handpick home-grown herbs and spices to create unique cocktails and an oyster menu.

At Prego, expect classic, family-friendly Italian fare, with festive brunches on Christmas and New Year's Eve (from $98). If elegant Japanese is more your style, Mikuni offers exquisite kaiseki menus ($120 to $250) featuring Ohmi Wagyu with truffle teriyaki sauce.

For more information, go to celebrationscentral.com.sg

NOVOTEL SINGAPORE CLARKE QUAY

There is some merry feasting to be had at Novotel Singapore Clarke Quay, with a full month’s worth of sumptuous buffet spreads at The Square restaurant.

Dig into a selection of international and local specialties crafted by chef de cuisine Kishen Ramachanran. The menu (from $38) includes salt-crusted baked whole barramundi, roasted beef striploin and roasted honey-glazed ham.

On Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, the dinner spread ($85) gets even better with fresh oysters and Alaskan king crabs on ice, roasted turkey with giblet gravy and cranberry sauce and assorted terrines such as salmon terrine with apricot. Christmas Day brunch and dinner, as well as New Year’s Day lunch are also available.

For more details, go to novotelclarkequay.com

PARK HOTEL ALEXANDRA

Celebrate Christmas like the Spanish at Park Hotel Alexandra, where The Carvery, Aqua Luna and The Coffee Belt are wishing all “Feliz Navidad”.

The Carvery’s main feature is a 3m-long meat carving station, which will be heaving with the likes of Iberico pork belly porchetta stuffed with chorizo and apple and 28-day dry aged US Black Angus prime rib (weekends only).

At the same time, look out for Catalan seafood stew, spit-roasted chicken and, on Christmas and New Year's Eve, there is whole roasted Spanish suckling pig. The buffet is priced from $45.

The spit-roasted chicken is also available for takeaway at $38.

To continue the Spanish adventure, chill out with sangria at Aqua Luna, or iced Spanish coffee at The Coffee Belt.

For more details, e-mail thecarvery.phal@parkhotelgroup.com or go to parkhotelgroup.com