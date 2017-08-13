What readers are snapping and eating

ACAI SMOOTHIE BOWL

"A healthy and tasty brunch option on a hot day. This was a great acai bowl that had a good selection of toppings, nice presentation and acai puree that wasn't blended with too many other ingredients, so the taste was kept pure."

Ms Vanessa Yap, 22, undergraduate

Instagram: @vanyap95

Get it from: Strangers' Reunion, 35 Kampong Bahru Road; open: 9am to 10pm (Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays), 9am to midnight (Fridays and Saturdays), closed on Tuesdays; tel: 6222-4869; www.facebook.com/StrangersReunion

Price: $11.90++

POACHED EGGS AND AVOCADO

"It was a great combination of poached eggs nestled in a bed of avocado and pesto and perched on a slice of sourdough. Both healthy and tasty!"

Ms Sarah Wong, 22, undergraduate

Instagram: @sarahwithawong

Get it from: Kith Cafe, 01-01, 619D Bukit Timah Road; open: 7am to 10pm daily; tel: 6463-5138; www.kith.com.sg

Price: $16++

SALTED EGG FISH & CHIPS

"I enjoyed the dish as the portion of fish was generous and the batter was crispy and paired well with the salted egg yolk sauce, which almost completely smothered the fish. The chips were of a thicker cutand I recommend them with tartar sauce. It is halal-certified too."

Mr Jordan Martin Millar, 25, civil servant

Instagram: @millarjordan

Get it from: Fish & Chicks, 01-2429 Happy Hawkers, Block 531 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10; open: 11am to 9.30pm daily; tel: 9828-3490; www.facebook.com/fishnchickssg

Price: $10.50

OVER THE RAINBOW

"It was a perfect blend of soft sponge and cream. It was really good."

Ms Priyanka Shirodkar Ajwani, 25, stylist

Instagram: @priyankashirodkar ajwani

Get it from: Paris Baguette, 02-02 Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road; open: 10am to 10pm daily; tel: 6836-3010; www.parisbaguettesg.com

Price: $8

BEEF SUKIYAKI SET

"The beef, flown in from the United States, is nicely marbled, tender and juicy. The sukiyaki broth is very flavourful - together with the assorted vegetables, it makes the dish even tastier. Every bite is heavenly, especially on a rainy day. I will go back for more."

Mr Vincent Ho, 31, fund accountant

Instagram: @86vincentts

Get it from: Sandaime Bunji, 01-14/15 Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Boulevard; open: 11.30am to 3pm and 5 to 11pm daily; tel: 6333-1516; www.facebook.com/SandaimeBunji

Price: 19.90++ (lunch set)

