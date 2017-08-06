What readers are snapping and eating

AVOCADO GULA MELAKA CAKE

"I love this the most among all the avocado desserts in Singapore because the gula melaka frosting is exceptionally light and aromatic, complementing the moist and dense cake layers very well. Butter is replaced by avocado, making this a healthy treat."

Ms Ng Li Tian, 27, postgraduate student

Instagram: @dairyandcream

Get it from: All The Batter, Adelphi Park, 17 Jasmine Road; open: 11am to 9.30pm (weekends), closed on weekdays; tel: 8510-6313; www.allthebatter.com

Price: $5.90

SALMON AND SOBA

"Perfectly cooked salmon that is crisp on the outside, yet tender inside, atop warm soba tossed in a tangy citrus teriyaki sauce. Every slurp of the soba is just so comforting."

Mr Eugene Loh, 29, school teacher

Instagram: @lohnoms

Get it from: Old Hen Kitchen, 127 Owen Road; open: noon to 9pm (Mondays, Wednesdays to Fridays); 10am to 6.30pm (weekends), closed on Tuesdays; tel: 6291-0632; www.oldhencoffee.com/kitchen-1

Price: $19

SALTY CHOCOLATE RUM-RAISIN

"The dessert consists of a mix of chocolate, sea salt caramel, rum and raisin and cocoa nib ice cream. The cocoa nib ice cream was undoubtedly the highlight. Slightly bitter, yet creamy and nutty, it provided a great balance to the richness of the chocolate."

Ms Kerri Teo, 27, business development manager

Instagram: @wenoms

Get it from: Ash & Elm, InterContinental Singapore, 80 Middle Road; open: 6am to 10.30pm daily; tel: 6825-1008; www.facebook.com/ashandelmsg

Price: $14++

CLASSIC CARBONARA (LUNCH SET)

"Carbonara may seem like an easy fix but it's not. This classic carbonara is not overwhelming on the taste buds - the creamy sauce in cabonara can sometimes be overpowering. Best of all, at $9.80 nett, it's a steal for lunch in town."

Mr Thomas Wee, 37, marketing manager

Instagram: @wiselywee

Get it from: The Drunken Poet, 01-29C Orchard Towers, 400 Orchard Road; open: noon to 4am daily; tel: 6734-2924; www.thedrunkenpoet.org

Price: $9.80

DRY LAKSA PASTA

"The taste was good, even more yummy than I expected. A combination of the laksa paste and pasta gives a delightful taste and texture. It was very flavoursome."

Ms Charlyn Ong, 30, creative director

Instagram: @charlynwee

Get it from: Eighteen Chefs, 02-22 The Star Vista, 1 Vista Exchange Green; open: 11am to 10pm (Mondays to Saturdays), 10.30am to 10pm (Sundays); tel: 6694-5975; www.eighteenchefs.com

Price: $14.80

Jean Iau

