Prata, laksa, cake? Here are ST readers' first meals of 2018

Here is what some of our readers ate for their first meals of the year.
SINGAPORE - Some kicked off with prata and fiery laksa. Others opted for simpler fare like porridge and instant noodles.

Foodies took to Instagram to post their first meals of 2018 on Monday (Jan 1).

The Straits Times food website, known as ST Food, put out a call for people to post photos of their first meals last week. By 1pm on New Year's Day, there were more than 200 posts. 

To join, take a photo of your meal and post it on Instagram. Remember to use the hashtags #firstmeal2018 and #stfoodtrending.

Happy drooling and happy new year!

1. A bowl of chicken soup

ST's veteran food critic Wong Ah Yoke takes the lead with soul food - a bowl of chicken soup to start the year with.

A nourishing bowl of chicken soup to kickstart the new year. Just the thing for rainy weather. Happy 2018! #firstmeal2018 #stfoodtrending #stfood #newyearsday #breakfast #happy2018 #chickensoup #chicken #cordycepflower #wolfberry #gojiberries #driedscallop #babycabbage #dashi #foodporn #nourishment #foodgasm #sgfood #sginstagram #instafood #foodphotography #straitstimesfood

2. Ozoni soup

ST's Life editor Tan Hsueh Yun began her year with a brightly coloured ozoni soup.

It is a dish traditionally eaten by the Japanese on New Year's Day.

Ms Tan's version came with home-made dashi broth, vegetables, chicken, mushroom and toasted mochi.

My #firstmeal2018 is ozoni soup, a traditional New Year dish the Japanese eat. Made dashi broth and added some vegetables, fish cake, chicken, mushroom and most importantly, toasted mochi. Happy New Year everyone!

3. Curry puffs

Veteran para-swimmer Theresa Goh started her year with crisp, golden curry puffs from 1A crispy puffs.

"I spent the last moments of 2017 with loved ones and I'm excited for what 2018 holds," she wrote.

Happy new year, everyone! What a year it’s been. I spent the last moments of 2017 with loved ones and I’m excited for what 2018 holds. Here’s to more fun times and good food! ⠀ ⠀ #food #firstmeal2018 @straitstimesfood #a1currypuff #currypuff #omnomnom #notsponsored

4. Indomie instant noodles with roe

Petrina Loh, the chef and owner of Morsels restaurant in Dempsey Hill, had a simple meal of Indomie instant noodles, brightened by a sprinkling of salmon roe.

My first indomee of 2018. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #indomie #ikura #supper #2018 #happynewyear #nicetomeetyou

5. Mee goreng in Malaysia

Jazz musician Jeremy Monteiro kicked off his new year with mamak mee or Indian mee goreng with a fried egg on top in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

Was hoping for KL Hokkien Mee or Bak Kut Teh for my first meal of 2018 but everywhere was closed so my cousin Arnie and I settled on a Mamak mee at Seapark Section 20 in Petaling Jaya after a great party at the Eurasian Association of Selangor and Federal Territory (SAFTEA). I’m having a Maggi Mee goreng and telor mata (we call it mata lembu in Singapore, egg sunny side up) at Ali Food Corner Seapark, Petaling Jaya. Happy New Year everyone! No food resolutions for me. Just whack! #STFoodTrending, @straitstimesfood and #firstmeal2018

6. Champagne and roti prata - separately

Hotelier and restaurateur Loh Lik Peng had champagne instead - a bottle of Taittinger Prestige Rose at Como Dempsey.

#firstdrinkof2018 #straitstimesfood #NYE2018 #comodempsey #taittinger #2018

A post shared by Loh Lik Peng (@pengloh) on

He followed up with actual food - roti prata.

#firstmeal2018 #straitstimesfood #sgeats Guess what's for brunch today folks? #newyears2018

7. English breakfast

Chef-owner of Wild Rocket in Mount Emily Willin Low had a breakfast of eggs, sausage, bacon and beans.

Passed out from over eating last night & woke up late to brunch. What's your first meal of 2018? #firstmeal2018 #stfoodtrending

8. Crispy pork leg

Russell Yu, director of one-Michelin-starred restaurant Iggy's, had crispy pata or pork leg "to make me move faster this 2018".

Crispy pata (pork leg) to make me move faster this 2018 :P #stfoodtrending #firstmeal2018

Here's what else is on our readers' #firstmeal2018 menu. Do join in the fun!

We’ve an early flight to catch at the dawn of New Year’s Day, so I’d saved the last of my precious egg sandwich from @omotesando.koffee for my first meal of 2018 😁 and Baby Lo gets the last square of kashi from his stash too. Let’s start 2018 by eating well! #FirstMeal2018 #stfoodtrending
Happy New Year! First breakkie and food post of 2018. I wanted fried carrot cake but today is the 15th day of Lunar month so I have to settle for fried vegetarian instant noodles. Add bean curd sheets, spring roll, tomato sauce potatoes & broccoli. Only $2.70 from my neighbourhood market. 😊 Is a wet and hungry morning. I can finished the whole pack myself. Believe it!😁
Simple 2018 life goals - enjoy simplicity; no fanciful gourmet coffee, French pastry ; just a humble cup of milo ( though I prefer Australia made milo) and cream crackers ; ps: I din say I’m gonna cut down on caffeine 🤣 #firstmeal2018
#firstmeal2018 #stfoodtrending

A post shared by @ the_xanatizer on

#stfoodtrending #firstmeal2018

A post shared by HH (@hsienhui.tong) on

#firstmeal2018 #stfoodtrending #soshiokpork Roast Paradise at Old Airport Road Hawker Centre #jmlovetoeat
Share ​a photo of my ​very ​first meal of ​Jan 1, 2018. ​#firstmeal2018 #stfoodtrending​ @straitstimesfood
Nice filling but the sides could be more crisp. #portugueseeggtart #sweechoon #firstmeal2018 #stfoodtrending @straitstimesfood
Joining @straitstimesfood 😊 #moobalalalakitchen #firstmeal2018 A Japanese-inspired all-vegetarian meal. Kombu noodles in kombu dashi with mizuna (みずな), Shimeji mushroom (しめじ), King Oyster mushroom (エリンギ ), carrot (人参) and grilled mochi too 😬 Paired it with store-bought shiso konnyaku sashimi with a shiso vinaigrette dip 😊 #homecook #homecookedmeal #homemade #icancook #foodstagram #foodporn #instafood #instafoodie #foodie #foodgasm #igfood #foodphotography #onmytable #stfoodtrending
After many sumptuous meals, it good to have some simple wanton noodles for a change . . . . . . . . #firstmeal2018 #stfoodtrending
#firstmeal2018 Seafood Bee Hoon #stfoodtrending @straitstimesfood

A post shared by Yen (@pinkyyen) on

1st meal of the day, in 2018. Mom decided on this as: 年年有余..and 有头有尾.. Featuring our home favourites of old cucumber soup; stir fried cai xin; French beans with eggs; pork rib curry with potato, and of course, not forgetting a steamed red grouper. 🤗 #firstmeal2018 #stfoodtrending @straitstimesfood #homecooked

Go to ST Food for more trusted reviews and recipes

