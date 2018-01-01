Prata, laksa, cake? Here are ST readers' first meals of 2018

SINGAPORE - Some kicked off with prata and fiery laksa. Others opted for simpler fare like porridge and instant noodles.

Foodies took to Instagram to post their first meals of 2018 on Monday (Jan 1).

The Straits Times food website, known as ST Food, put out a call for people to post photos of their first meals last week. By 1pm on New Year's Day, there were more than 200 posts.

To join, take a photo of your meal and post it on Instagram. Remember to use the hashtags #firstmeal2018 and #stfoodtrending.

Happy drooling and happy new year!

1. A bowl of chicken soup

ST's veteran food critic Wong Ah Yoke takes the lead with soul food - a bowl of chicken soup to start the year with.

2. Ozoni soup

ST's Life editor Tan Hsueh Yun began her year with a brightly coloured ozoni soup.

It is a dish traditionally eaten by the Japanese on New Year's Day.

Ms Tan's version came with home-made dashi broth, vegetables, chicken, mushroom and toasted mochi.

3. Curry puffs

Veteran para-swimmer Theresa Goh started her year with crisp, golden curry puffs from 1A crispy puffs.

"I spent the last moments of 2017 with loved ones and I'm excited for what 2018 holds," she wrote.

4. Indomie instant noodles with roe

Petrina Loh, the chef and owner of Morsels restaurant in Dempsey Hill, had a simple meal of Indomie instant noodles, brightened by a sprinkling of salmon roe.

5. Mee goreng in Malaysia

Jazz musician Jeremy Monteiro kicked off his new year with mamak mee or Indian mee goreng with a fried egg on top in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

6. Champagne and roti prata - separately

Hotelier and restaurateur Loh Lik Peng had champagne instead - a bottle of Taittinger Prestige Rose at Como Dempsey.

He followed up with actual food - roti prata.

7. English breakfast

Chef-owner of Wild Rocket in Mount Emily Willin Low had a breakfast of eggs, sausage, bacon and beans.

8. Crispy pork leg

Russell Yu, director of one-Michelin-starred restaurant Iggy's, had crispy pata or pork leg "to make me move faster this 2018".

Here's what else is on our readers' #firstmeal2018 menu. Do join in the fun!