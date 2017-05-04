Want to cook dinner? Use the washing machine.

ISRAEL (THE STAR/ANN/DEUTSCHE-PRESSE AGENTUR) - What is for dinner? Depends what your laundry load looks like.

Iftach Gazit, an art student, has designed a waterproof bag that lets people cook with a laundry machine using the sous vide method, which involves placing vacuum-sealed food in hot water for long periods.

Sous La Vie, as the project is called, was inspired by Gazit’s desire to do a project related to homelessness. For some homeless people the laundromat is “a hassle-free shelter” where they have access to running water and electricity, and can rest without being hassled.

“Why shouldn’t you be able to cook food while there?” Gazit asks.

Vegetables can be cooked while your cottons get cleaned, while meat might pair better with a long-duration programme for synthetics. The same conditions for sous vide “can be found in a washing machine. All you have to do is change the semantics,” he writes on his website.

“When I finished the project, I thought it was an exhibition piece,” the fourth-year student at Jerusalem’s Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design explained to us recently. But after he put the class project online, people began to approach him about making it a reality.



The sous-vide method involves placing vacuum-sealed food in hot water for long periods. PHOTO: ANN/DEUTSCHE-PRESSE AGENTUR



“Rarely can you do an art project that could actually help a situation,” he says. “If it could help it, that would be great.”

The bags, with a clean, modern look, are designed to “keep your clothes clean and your food soap free”.

As part of making his project a reality, Gazit said he’s been cooking with a washing machine, and while the results didn’t look that great, they were certainly edible.

