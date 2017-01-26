US takes 1st gold in Bocuse d'Or cooking showdown

Chef Mathew Peters (2nd left) from USA celebrate with team mate and Chef Thomas Keller (left) after winning the Bocuse d'Or during the second day competition of the two-day world final of the Bocuse d'Or contest at the Sirha International Hotel Cater
Chef Mathew Peters (2nd left) from USA celebrate with team mate and Chef Thomas Keller (left) after winning the Bocuse d'Or during the second day competition of the two-day world final of the Bocuse d'Or contest at the Sirha International Hotel Catering and Food trade Exhibition, in Lyon, France, on Jan 25, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Published
1 hour ago

LYON (AFP) - An American team led by Mathew Peters, sous chef at the acclaimed New York restaurant Per Se, has clinched the gold medal at France's most coveted cooking competition.

Peters and his colleagues beat out the chefs Christopher Davidsen of Norway, who earned a silver, and the bronze winner Viktor Andresson of Iceland.

It was the first gold for an American chef at the Bocuse d'Or culinary showdown, held every two years in Lyons, France.

The best showing previously for a US team was a silver won in 2015 by Philip Tessier - the trainer of Peters's team this year.

Twenty-four teams from Europe, Asia and Latin America were competing for the top prize, which comes with a check for 20,000 euros (S$30,000).

Each group had five hours and 35 minutes to revisit "Bresse chicken and shellfish", a version of Paul Bocuse's classic "chicken with crayfish", as well as an all-vegetable dish.

Go to ST Food for more trusted reviews and recipes

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Cornerstone of Market Research Firm's PDPA Compliance
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping