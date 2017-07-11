Trump and Macron to have lobster at posh Paris restaurant: Dining venues for other world leaders

On Thursday (July 13), the eve of France's Bastille Day, French President Emmanuel Macron will be hosting a dinner for his guest US President Donald Trump. They will dine at Le Jules Verne, a panoramic restaurant high in the Eiffel Tower with prices that match its altitude.

The two presidents, their wives, and their entourages will dine in the restaurant situated on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower. It offers six-course tasting menus costing €230 (S$362). And that is without the wine.

Here are five other dining options that heads of state have chosen to host their counterparts.

1. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago

Trump hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in April. For their first dinner together, they had a more traditional meal, according to the White House.

After enjoying Caesar Salad, diners chose between dry aged prime New York strip steak and pan-seared Dover sole with champagne sauce. The meals were served with a 2014 Chalk Hill Chardonnay from Sonoma Coast and a 2014 Girard Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley.



US President Donald Trump (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands during dinner at the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida. PHOTO: AFP





The table setting for US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping's dinner at the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 6, 2017. PHOTO: AFP



Two desserts were offered: chocolate cake with vanilla sauce and dark chocolate sorbet, and a trio of fruit sorbets.

2. Barack Obama and Shinzo Abe at Sukiyabashi Jiro



Japan's Prime Minister Shizo Abe fills the glass of US President Barack Obama during a dinner at Sukiyabashi Jiro sushi restaurant. PHOTO: REUTERS



If you have watched the food documentary Jiro Dreams Of Sushi, you will know exactly where Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took then US President Barack Obama to for a meal in 2014.

The world leaders dined at the famed restaurant Sukiyabashi Jiro in Tokyo, which has been touted as serving the best sushi in the world.

The restaurant, tucked inside a Tokyo subway station - with another location managed by chef Jiro Ono's son at development project Roppongi Hills - seats only 10 patrons along the counter.

Obama and Abe had the restaurant's only menu offering: The omakase course, comprising 20 pieces of sushi, served one by one. In total, the meal cost around US$300 (S$416) per person.

3. Barack Obama and Francois Hollande at L'Ambroisie



US President Barack Obama (left) and French President Francois Hollande (right) have dinner at the Ambroisie restaurant in Paris, with other leaders during the World Climate Change Conference. PHOTO: AFP



It was Michelin stars aplenty for former French President Francois Hollande and former US President Barack Obama, when the two dined in Paris in 2015.

The restaurant was L'Ambroisie, located in the Marais neighbourhood and boasting three Michelin stars.

The two men dined together after climate talks during the day, and Obama said he would order based on recommendations from Hollande. Prices came up to €360 per person, and the nature of the items on L'Ambroisie's menu showed it: choices included corolla of scallop with white Alba truffle, lobster fricassee with Saint-Germain mashed peas, and poached eggs topped with caviar.

4. Xi Jinping and David Cameron at The Plough at Cadsden



British Prime Minister David Cameron (centre) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) talk as they drink a pint of peer at a pub in Princess Risborough near Chequers, northwest of London, on Oct 22, 2015. PHOTO: AFP



Patrons at The Plough at Cadsden in October 2015 were greeted with a unique sight: Chinese President Xi Jinping and former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, both without their neckties, drinking pints of ale.

The pub, located in Buckinghamshire - and near the former Prime Minister's official residence Chequers - played host to Xi and Cameron as they had a traditionally British dinner of fish and chips. They then washed it down with pale ale, while chatting with other customers.

5. Lee Hsien Loong and Rodrigo Duterte at The Coconut Club



The pair had a meal at The Coconut Club, a restauarant in Ann Siang Hill specialising in nasi lemak. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/LEEHSIENLOONG



Nasi lemak, chendol, and durian are some of the Singaporean favourites that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in December 2016.

The pair had a meal at The Coconut Club, a restauarant in Ann Siang Hill specialising in nasi lemak. Hand-squeezed coconut milk, fried chicken, sambal and other components of the dish were served up for the heads of state, along with other dishes, and chendol.

To end off the meal, the two had Mao Shan Wang and D13 durians.

Sources: The Guardian, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Time, CNN