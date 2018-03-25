Top tipples

Looking for some quality wine? And wondering what dishes go with it? ST Wine is having a Single Bottle Specials promotion and, this week, we will give not only our top five wine picks, but also recommend the ideal food pairings for them.

ST Wine has a wide range of wines which are curated and available for order online. Enjoy free delivery with a minimum purchase of $180 for wines featured in the Single Bottle Specials promotion. For purchases of less than $180, there is a $16 delivery charge.

CHATEAU LES EYRAUX

Country: France

ST Wine price: $50

A beautiful ruby-red colour with a bouquet of red fruit and vanilla. This easy-drinking wine is smooth and full of flavour.

Pair it with: Cold cuts, grilled meats, steak, soft cheeses such as brie and camembert, baked fish and mushroom dishes

Check out the ST Wine website to enjoy attractive deals on wines and more. Join the ST Wine Club and enjoy surprise monthly packages of fine wines delivered to your doorstep. The ST Wine Club is a premium wine club of The Straits Times, which works with reputable wine merchants to curate and present a selection of fine wines with the best value. Gold packages feature New World wines and Platinum packages have Old World wines.

MONTES ALPHA M 2013



Montes Alpha M 2013. PHOTO: CRYSTAL WINES



Country: Chile

Rating: JS97

ST Wine price: $99

This red is rich with ripe red fruit such as cherries, plums and raspberries, along with blackcurrant and liquorice.

There is a beautiful balance of light toasty notes of vanilla and caramel from 18 months of ageing in new French oak barrels.

A sublime and concentrated wine with an intense character, soft tannins and a lingering finish, this is a keeper for easily 20 years.

A tip: Buy this now and save it for Christmas because it is an exquisite match with roast turkey.

Pair it with: Soya sauce-braised meats, duck and - for the adventurous - offal dishes

LA PODERINA BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO 2012



La Poderina Brunello Di Montalcino. PHOTO: CRYSTAL WINES



Country: Italy

Rating: RP92

ST Wine price: $83

This wine has great intensity and strength and is full-flavoured with dark cherry, blackberry and vanilla notes.

It has a complexity that will intrigue experienced drinkers, yet is not overwhelming for those new to red wine.

The taste is intense and strong, slightly tannic because it is still young, soft and persistent.

Pair it with: Roasted chicken, beef and aged cheeses

RUTINI TRUMPETER MALBEC



Rutini Trumpeter Malbec. PHOTO: RUTINI WINES



Country: Argentina

ST Wine price: $42

Italian Felipe Rutini moved to Argentina and planted the first vineyards in Tupungato in Mendoza province. Rutini Wines has become one of the country's most recognised brands, associated with prestige and excellence.

The full-bodied Trumpeter Malbec is inky and dense in colour, with fruity flavours of cherry, plum and blackberry as well as spice.

Look out for the lightest hints of cardamom and pepper while you enjoy its long finish.

Pair it with: Well-marbled steaks, braised meats, roast duck, roast pork and beef hor fun

RUTINI TRUMPETER TORRONTES



Rutini Trumpeter Torrontes. PHOTO: RUTINI WINES



Country: Argentina

ST Wine price: $42

Torrontes is Argentina's signature white grape and the wine has a distinctive floral perfume. On the nose, you get white peach with hints of jasmine and rose. It is zesty yet structured, with a long full finish.

Pair it with: Grilled fish, garlic-based seafood dishes and rojak