Toast to unique spirits

18 Mr Spencer Forhart, 48, and Mr Paul Gabie, 39, co-founders of Proof & Co

This boutique outfit is only five years old, but it has grown to be a formidable force in Singapore's drinks scene, contributing to some of the best bars in town as well as cornering the market on sought-after spirits.

The company has a spirits distribution arm and a consultancy and runs an eatery and a bar.

It is best known for starting the cult speakeasy bar 28 HongKong Street. In January this year, it opened the American diner Crackerjack and adjoining "pocket bar" Junior in Tanjong Pagar.

It ventured into retail late last year, opening a spirits shop called The Proof Flat on Hongkong Street, which sells a selection of spirits by independent brands.

It also acts as consultants to clients such as Regent Hotel Singapore's Manhattan bar and grand lobby bar Atlas in Parkview Square.

Want proof of Proof & Co's magic touch? This year, Manhattan was once again named the Best Bar in Asia, coming in at No. 7 on the 2017 World's 50 Best Bars list.

Atlas, which opened only at the beginning of this year, entered the list at a strong No. 15 - making it the highest new entry.

Proof & Co is helmed by co-founders Gabie, a Canadian, and Forhart, an American.

This is their first time on the Life Power List.

The company hopes to expand its distribution business in the region. Earlier this year, it entered a joint venture with premium wine merchant Sarment to break into the China market, as well as invested significantly in Australia's Neat Spirits, one of the fastest growing craft spirit distributors Down Under.

Now, it is in the midst of consolidating all its business units under one umbrella called The Proof Collective.

"We will also unveil one particularly exciting new project. We can't share any more quite yet, but if you love fine drinking in Singapore, stay tuned," says Mr Gabie.

Anjali Raguraman