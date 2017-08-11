Tiger Beer celebrates launch of Tiger Black and Tiger White

Home-grown beer brand Tiger Beer, known for its iconic golden lager, has released two new permanent variants: Tiger Black, a take on a black lager; and Tiger White, a version of a German wheat beer .

Some drinkers may have tried the beers at last year's edition of Beerfest Asia and earlier this year at pop-ups around Singapore, but they were made available to the mass market only late last month after months of product-refining.

The response has been good, says Ms Venus Teoh, marketing director of Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore, Tiger Beer's parent company. "We are definitely expanding production based on demand," she says.

Brewed here at the company's facility in Tuas, the beers are available at major supermarkets such as Fairprice and Cold Storage for $11.70 for a pack of four 330ml cans. At selected bars and restaurants, pint bottles are $8 to $15.

To celebrate the launch, Tiger Beer is throwing a party in Holland Village tonight.

Tiger Beer, which was born 85 years ago, has introduced other beers over the years.

Tiger Radler, a combination of beer and lemon juice, was released in 2013, followed by other limited- edition fruit-flavoured radlers such as Tiger Radler Mandarin Orange, Grapefruit and Orange Mango.

Tiger Black and Tiger White mark the brewery's first foray into different beer styles such as wheat beer, which is an ale and typically requires the use of a different yeast strain.

Tiger Black, which has 5.5 per cent alcohol by volume, is brewed with Asian black rice.

Tiger White, like the flagship Tiger Beer, has 5 per cent alcohol by volume and flavours of coriander, clove and citrus.

Ms Teoh says: "With our brewing expertise, we're in a great position to explore different takes on beer and I think this is the right time, as consumer trends are changing."

Development of the beers began early last year and the black lager and wheat beer styles were selected after numerous rounds of research. Ms Teoh says: "These two brews seemed to resonate better with consumers."

While consumers in Singapore are no strangers to wheat beers, the black lager may be more unfamiliar to them.

"To them, a lager is golden liquid, so having a black lager completely disrupts consumers' current perception of lagers," she says.

She hints that more variants could be introduced.

"We're not going to stop with just these two. There's a lot more in the pipeline."