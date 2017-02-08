Three variations on the Chinese steamed cake recipe

(THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) -

As Chinese wisdom goes, making – and eating – these little quick-rise cakes will help jump start your year and your wealth.

KEI CHI AND DRIED LONGAN FATT KOH

Steamed cake with goji berries and longans.

INGREDIENTS

1¼ tsp instant dried yeast

40g caster sugar

150ml water

170g pau flour

1 tsp double-action baking powder

70g caster sugar

1/2 tsp salt

55g corn oil

10g kei chi (goji berry)

25g dried longan, diced

METHOD

1. To prepare batter, combine yeast, sugar and water in a mixing bowl. Stir to mix, then cover with a dry tea towel and set aside to proof for 20 to 25 minutes.

2. Add in pau flour, double-­action baking powder, sugar, and salt. Mix well and stir in the corn oil.

3. Cover with cling film and set aside to proof for 30 to 40 minutes.

4. Add in kei chi and dried longan. Stir to mix well.

5. Prepare steamer. Heat up some Chinese tea cups in the steamer. Then spoon the batter into heated tea cups up to 90 per cent full.

6. Lightly coat a small knife with corn oil then with sugar. Use the knife to make a slit through the batter in the shape of a cross (“X”) – this will help the top of the cake to crack up into a “smiley face”.

7. Steam the cakes over rapidly boiling water on high heat for 15 to 20 minutes, or until they are well risen.

8. Remove from steamer and unmould the cakes when cooled.

DELIGHTFUL FATT KOH

A little food colouring gives this steamed rice cake a delightful blush.

INGREDIENTS

180g rice flour

60g plain flour

125g caster sugar

180ml water

2 tsp instant dried yeast

2 tsp double-action baking powder

50ml water

few drops pink food colouring

caster sugar for sprinkling

METHOD

1. Combine the rice flour, plain flour, sugar and water in a saucepan. Stir until evenly mixed. Cook over low heat until mixture thickens but do not bring to boil. Remove from heat and set aside for 10 to 15 minutes to cool slightly.

2. In a small bowl, combine the instant dried yeast and double-action baking powder with the water. Mix well and add to the cooked batter. Stir, and cover with a dry kitchen towel. Set aside to proof for 30 minutes.

3. Using a ladle, remove a scoop of batter to a small mixing bowl. Stir the pink colouring into this.

4. Prepare steamer. Heat up some Chinese tea cups in the steamer. Spoon plain batter into the heated cups and add a spoonful of the pink batter on top. Sprinkle the sugar over, forming a cross (“X”) – this will help the top of the cake to crack up into a “smiley face”.

5. Steam the cakes over rapidly boiling water on high heat for about 15 to 20 minutes, or until well risen.

6. Remove from steamer and unmould the cakes when they are cool enough to handle.

COFFEE FATT KOH

Mix in some instant coffee for a caffeine buzz in your steamed rice cakes.

INGREDIENTS

1 Tbsp instant dried yeast

1 Tbsp caster sugar

1 Tbsp plain flour

60ml water

135g caster sugar

200ml water

150g rice flour

150g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 Tbsp 3-in-1 coffee mix

1/8 tsp coffee emulco

caster sugar for sprinkling

METHOD

1. Combine instant yeast, sugar, plain flour and water in a small bowl. Stir well then cover with cling film and set aside to proof for 5 to 10 minutes, or until it starts to ferment and foam.

2. In another clean mixing bowl, combine the sugar and water. Stir until sugar dissolves then add in rice flour, plain flour and baking powder. Stir to mix well. Pour in the fermented yeast mixture and mix evenly into a smooth batter.

3. Using a ladle, remove a scoop of batter to a small mixing bowl. Stir in the 3-in-1 coffee mix and coffee emulco. Mix evenly.

4. Prepare steamer. Heat up some Chinese tea cups in the steamer. Fill the cups 2/3 full with plain batter. Top with the coffee-­flavoured batter until 90 per cent full.

5. Use a skewer or chopstick to stir the batter to create a marbled effect.

6. Sprinkle the sugar over, forming a cross (“X”) – this will help the top of the cake to crack up into a “smiley face”.

7. Steam the cakes over rapidly boiling water on high heat for about 15 to 20 minutes, or until well risen. Remove from steamer and unmould the cakes when they are cool enough to handle.