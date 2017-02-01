This Valentine’s Day, gift your significant other with chocolate sushi

(INQUIRER) - KitKat Japan isn’t done making kooky creations. This time, it’s in sweet sushi form.

The sushi is made with sweet puffed rice topped with flavoured KitKats. They’re also inspired by three staples: Tamago (pumpkin KitKat and white chocolate rice); Uni (Hokkaido melon KitKat and mascarpone cheese rice); and Maguro (raspberry KitKat and white chocolate rice).

Nope, they didn’t make any savoury flavours.

Maguro sushi-inspired KitKat. PHOTO: TOKYO BARGAIN MANIA

Of course, this isn’t sushi without nori. Uni and Tamago comes with seaweed for added flavour and authenticity.

Tamago sushi-inspired KitKat. PHOTO: TOKYO BARGAIN MANIA



Uni sushi-inspired KitKat. PHOTO: TOKYO BARGAIN MANIA

KitKat Japan is known for making flavours like matcha, wasabi, and even sake. They also made a gold-covered chocolate in 2015.

The chocolate sushi will be available at KitKat’s specialty store at the Ginza District in Tokyo starting Thursday (Feb 2). So if you find yourself in Japan, this will make for a great Valentine’s Day gift.