31 winners at World Gourmet Summit Awards of Excellence

Mr Angus Chow, head chef of Japanese dining establishment Boruto, was named Chef of the Year at the 18th World Gourmet Summit Awards of Excellence held at One Farrer Hotel and Spa on Tuesday (April 3).

Thirty-one awards were given out at the annual awards to celebrate and recognise outstanding industry professionals who include chefs and restaurant managers. The awards mark the commencement of the World Gourmet Summit, an annual gastronomic festival now into its 22nd edition.

The awards were in six categories: Chef Awards, Hospitality Awards, Service Professionals and Establishment Awards, Wine and Spirits Awards, Special Category and Highest Honours.

Under the Chef Awards category, nine awards were given out. Mr Andrea De Paola of Osteria Art was named the Rising Chef of the Year, and Mr Joseph Sergentakis of Ce La Vi won Asian Cuisine Chef of the Year.

Baker of the Year went to Mr Leonard Yue of Swissotel The Stamford and Mandarin Hotel's executive pastry chef Winnie Goh was named Pastry Chef of the Year.

In the Hospitality Awards category, the Caterer of the Year went to Luxe Catering. Mr Ricky Ng of Blue Lotus won the Restaurateur of the Year award.

The World Gourmet Summit is organised by food consultancy Peter Knipp Holdings and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board.

There were three rounds in the judging process. Members of the public and industry professionals nominated participants and voted in the first round. Industry professionals voted in all award categories in the second round. The top highest scoring nominees in each award category were then put through the final round of assessment industry professionals.

Mr Peter Knipp, 63, chief executive of Peter Knipp Holdings, said: "I am truly proud of how integral the Awards of Excellence has been and continues to be towards the evolution of the culinary landscape in Singapore and the region. This is what makes Singapore such an exciting and thriving centre for F&B and hospitality."

For more information, got to www.wgsawards.com