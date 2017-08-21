These warm, baked scones are begging to be shared

(THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The best scones are oven-fresh – gather your BFFs around and bake a fresh batch for sharing. What better way is there to spend an afternoon?



Raisin scone. PHOTO: C. JASON



RAISIN SCONES

INGREDIENTS

250g plain flour

15g baking powder

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1/2 tsp salt

45g soft butter

45g caster sugar

50g raisins, soaked in 3 Tbs Cointreau

75g whipping cream, combined with 1 beaten egg

Some milk for brushing

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 180 deg C and lightly grease a baking sheet with butter.

Sift flour, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda into a bowl. Stir in the salt. Rub the butter into the flour mixture with your fingers until the mixture turns sandy. Stir in the sugar and soaked raisins. Add the whipping cream and egg mixture.

Mix with a palette knife, cutting the mixture to barely pull it together – the dough is soft, but not sticky. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Lightly fold and press quickly until it is smooth.

Use a rolling pin to roll out the dough to a thickness of 3cm. Use a 6cm round cookie cutter to cut out circles – push the cutter straight down without twisting.

Arrange the scones on the baking sheet and brush with milk. Bake for 20 minutes until well risen and cooked through. Cool them on a wire rack and eat slightly warm.



Cheesy savoury sweet scones. PHOTO: C. JASON



INGREDIENTS

250g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

A good pinch of salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

1/4 tsp chicken stock powder

40g butter, softened

40g caster sugar

60g grated cheese

4 Tbs chopped spring onion

1 egg, lightly beaten, mixed with 7 Tbs milk

Shredded cheddar for topping

Coarse black pepper for topping

Herb garlic butter to serve

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 200 deg C and line a baking tray with parchment paper.

Sift the self-raising flour and baking powder into a mixing bowl. Add in the salt, peppers and chicken stock powder.

Rub the butter into the flour mixture with your fingers until the mixture turns sandy. Then add the sugar, grated cheese and spring onion, and pour in the egg and milk mixture.

Mix with a palette knife, cutting the mixture to barely pull it together. Shape it into a ball.

On a floured surface, working lightly, flatten the dough using the palm of your hands to a thickness of about 3cm. Use a 6cm round cutter to cut out circles – push the cutter down without twisting.

Gently press leftover dough together and flatten out to 3cm thickness. Cut out more circles. Repeat to use up the dough.

Place the scones on the prepared baking tray. Brush the tops with a little milk and spread some shredded cheddar cheese over.

Add a sprinkling of coarse ground black pepper. Bake for 15 minutes or until the scones are risen and golden.

Eat them as soon as they are cool enough to handle, with herb garlic butter.



Fruity scones. PHOTO: C. JASON



INGREDIENTS

250g self-raising flour, sifted

1 tsp baking powder

45g caster sugar

1/2 tsp salt

40g cold butter, chopped

1/3 cup dried cranberries, coarsely chopped

1/3 cup walnuts, toasted and coarsely chopped

1 Tbs grated orange peel (zest)

150ml milk

1 Tbs milk for brushing

Topping (combine together)

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon powder

1 Tbs caster sugar

1/2 tsp salt

3 Tbs rolled oats

3 Tbs softened butter

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 220 deg C and line a baking tray with parchment paper.

Combine the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in a mixing bowl. Cut in the butter until mixture is crumbly.

Stir in the cranberries, walnuts and orange peel. Pour in the milk. Use a butter knife to stir until the dough comes together. Do not overmix.

Turn the mixture out onto a lightly floured surface. Lightly fold and press out the dough to a thickness of 2.5cm. Dip a 6cm round cutter in flour (to prevent the dough from sticking). Cut out the scones. Gently press leftover dough together and repeat to make more scones.

Place scones on the prepared baking pan. Brush the tops with milk and sprinkle over with the topping mixture. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden. Serve warm.