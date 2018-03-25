The way to whisky

ST Wine has added more gems to its whisky collection. There are now more than 80 whiskies to choose from.

Whisky consultant Lewis Mitchell, 59, says: "Whisky is perceived as an acquired taste, but most people can develop an appreciation for it. They just have to find the right whisky, but it starts with an open mind."

Enjoy promotional prices and get free delivery with a minimum purchase of $500of whisky. For more details and to order, go to STWine.sg/whisky

Here are our top three picks with recommended food pairings.

ROCK OYSTER 18 YEARS

Vatted malt

46.8 per cent ABV

Country: Scotland

ST Wine price: $218

Distilled on the islands of Arran, Islay, Jura and Orkney, it has the scent of sea air, tobacco and sweet peat.

This limited bottling is non-coloured and non-chill-filtered, with the subtle use of soft peat. A whiff of smokiness shows up late in its long finish.

The Rock Oyster is a superb old-style whisky that does not need the benefit of overt sherry or port-sweetened flavours. It stands on its own with classic notes of cereal, honey and vanilla that come together with exceptional balance and complexity.

An extraordinary 18-year-old, it is totally integrated with perfect proportions of sweet spices, oak, citrus and dried fruit and is best savoured neat or with a few drops of water.

Pair it with: Sashimi that is delicate in flavour and fresh oysters

GLENTURRET SHERRY CASK



Glenturret Sherry Cask. PHOTO: LE VIGNE



Single malt

43 per cent ABV

Country: Scotland

ST Wine price: $118

Matured in Spanish sherry-seasoned oak casks, this Glenturret edition delivers a sweet spiciness with soft oakiness.

It bears the familiar sweetness and warmth of homemade sponge cake, yet is layered with aromatic sandalwood and spices. The sherry influence and light style makes it amiable in the company of food.

Pair it with: Stir-fried dishes, savoury finger food, fish and poultry dishes

GLENMORANGIE QUINTA RUBAN 12 YEARS



Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban 12 Years. PHOTO: LE VIGNE



Single malt

46 per cent ABV

Country: Scotland

ST Wine price: $143

This was the gold winner in the International Spirits Challenge last year and the Gold Quality Award winner in the 2016 International Wine and Spirit Competition.

The most intense whisky in Glenmorangie's acclaimed extra-matured range, it is matured for 10 years before being transferred into specially selected ruby port pipes from the finest estates of Portugal.

It has rich velvety aromas of dark mint chocolate, tangerine, sandalwood and walnut, spiced with pepper and nutmeg. There are tastes of rose, Turkish delight and Seville orange, with a long silky finish.

Pair it with: Grilled or barbecued dishes, spicy food or chocolate