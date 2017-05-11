The restaurant line-up at Hudson Yards in New York

NEW YORK (NYTIMES) – Many of the people involved in developing Hudson Yards, the immense high-rise project that is reshaping the skyline on the Far West Side of Manhattan, refer to it as a new neighbourhood. Though it may want for the Jane Jacobs intimacy that usually defines a neighbourhood, it will have a mix of apartments, offices, park spaces, schools and cultural attractions. Dry cleaners, drugstores and health clubs will join shiny retail spaces housing international clothing labels. The centerpiece, a copper-colour honeycomb Thomas Heatherwick sculpture called “Vessel,” has intertwining staircases open to the public.

Hudson Yards will also have plenty of options for eating and drinking, including a European-style food hall and enough local and international marquee names to make it a dining destination. Starting in late 2018, at least 25 places serving food and beverages will open throughout the complex.

Kenneth Himmel, president and chief executive of the development group Related Urban, has been working with chef Thomas Keller to lure big names. (Himmel’s company created the retail and dining components of the Time Warner Center, where Keller also has a restaurant, Per Se.) Eight high-profile restaurateurs are already on board, with contracts for another two yet to be signed.

The largest concentration of restaurants will be in a central, seven-storey building named Shops and Restaurants at Hudson Yards, home to a Neiman Marcus store, which will also have its own restaurants.

Shops and Restaurants at Hudson Yards

Thomas Keller – In addition to a Bouchon Bakery on the fifth level, the chef and restaurateur will have a restaurant, in all likelihood an American grill with the working title the TAK Room, on the fifth and sixth levels, with outdoor terrace seating. Keller wants to evoke an earlier era of traditional American fine dining.

Estiatorio Milos – A high-end Greek seafood restaurant with outdoor seating from the international group owned by Costas Spiliadis will anchor the fifth and sixth floors opposite Keller’s restaurant.

David Chang – The chef and restaurateur is working on a two-part project for 5,000 sq-ft on the fifth floor. In front will be a cafe of some kind, perhaps in the style of his Momofuku Ssam Bar, with a more formal restaurant beyond. “It won’t be like my other restaurants” in New York, Chang said, though he suggested it might resemble his Toronto restaurant Daisho.