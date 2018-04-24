Tasty treats at HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens

To pay tribute to some of the teams at the upcoming HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens, a number of food options on offer at the games have been created in honour of the countries they are from.

For example, the classic dish poutine was added to the menu in honour of Canada, the defending Singapore Sevens champion.

Poutine is a French-Canadian savoury dish of French fries topped with gravy. The version being served at the upcoming event will also come with pulled pork that has been slow-cooked in the oven for 12 hours.

It is among 10 international and local bites available at the games, which will be held at the National Stadium this weekend.

The menu was conceptualised by Sats Delaware North executive chef Garry Edgley.

He said in a press release: "For the Singapore Sevens, we try to bring in a nice cross-section of cuisines from all over the world, from Australia to South Africa, as well as local favourites for foreign visitors who want to sample what is popular in the region.

"Singapore is a real melting pot, so we try to bring in a little bit of everything to keep all of our visitors happy at the stadium."

BOOK IT / HSBC SINGAPORE RUGBY SEVENS

WHERE : National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

WHEN : Saturday and Sunday

ADMISSION: From $25. Go to www.singapore7s.sg/ home

The tournament, touted as the biggest rugby event in South-east Asia, is set to attract 55,000 fans from around the world.

Featuring rugby stars from countries such as Japan, New Zealand as well as Olympic champions Fiji, the Singapore Sevens is the eighth stop of the 10-leg World Rugby Sevens Series.

As South Africa is currently at the top of the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Standings, chef Edgley also added the country's famous Boerewors sausages to the games menu.

These grilled sausages, a popular option at South African barbecues, are spiced with coriander seed, black pepper, cloves and nutmeg.

As for local favourites, visitors can look forward to everything from murtabak to chicken satay.