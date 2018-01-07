Tasty old school wonton noodles

It is the start of a new year. But while I'm all psyched about goals, change and new chapters, there are some things that I hope will always remain the same - like one of my favourite hole-in-the-wall wonton noodle stalls.

It is located at the Good Good Eating House, a coffee shop in Sixth Avenue in the Bukit Timah area.

Known as 6th Avenue Wanton Mee, it is a stall that never disappoints.

And truth be told, after a short holiday overseas, what a Singaporean girl really wants when she gets home is some tasty local fare she can count on. And not a meal at a trendy joint with questionable food.

I love everything about this stall - its old-school vibe, the noodles it serves, the elderly woman who cooks with a smile. Even the banter about the heavy morning monsoon rain and the death stare I received last Friday when I said I didn't have an umbrella, was enjoyable. Moments like these are small gems to be treasured.

Food is still delivered to your table and cash collected on delivery.

6TH AVENUE WANTON MEE

WHERE: Good Good Eating House, 24 Sixth Avenue OPEN: 5.30am to about 1pm, daily RATING: 3.5/5

Prices start at $3.50 for a plate of dry wonton char siew noodles, which comes with a bowl of soup with three small wontons in it.

Other dishes here include chicken feet noodles ($4), pork rib noodles ($4), dumpling noodles ($4) and mushroom noodles ($4).

The wonton noodles here are Cantonese-style. Tossed in a soya sauce-based sauce with a hint of unobtrusive but deep-flavoured chilli, the noodles remain springy and chewy till the last mouthful.

The stall is generous with the sauce - there's no need to ask for extra chilli or gravy.

Lean but moist char siew accompanies the noodles - it is fabulous value at $3.50 a serving. I like that the minced pork in the wontons is well-seasoned too.

I like to eat here in the mornings, especially on cool, rainy days when it is quieter.

It is a great spot for those who live in the area, but be prepared to wait 20 to 30 minutes when the coffee shop is busy.

For lunch, try to get there by about noon to avoid disappointment as the stall closes at 1pm.

Change can be good, but may this wonton noodle stall keep its charm for years to come.

