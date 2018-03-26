Tasty journey of discovery

Discovery will be the focus of this year's World Gourmet Summit, an annual gastronomic festival now into its 22nd edition.

Gourmands can look forward to cuisine and flavours that span the globe - from central and eastern Europe to east Asia.

The three-week epicurean feast kicks off next Monday and ends on April 29. It will feature about 50 events that include meals whipped up by guest chefs from more than 10 countries such as Ireland, Ukraine, Hungary and South Korea, as well as a range of culinary masterclasses and special menus at participating restaurants.

Celebrated French chef Raymond Blanc, of two-Michelin-starred Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons in Oxfordshire in England, will be back to cook and conduct a masterclass this year. He was one of the guest chefs at the first instalment of the summit when it began in 1997 and has also cooked in Singapore for other events over the years.

Other highlights in this edition include Polish goose at Wooloomooloo Steakhouse at Swissotel The Stamford by chef-owner Artur Moroz of Bulaj restaurant in Sopot, Poland; and Hungarian fare at The Fullerton Bay Hotel's La Brasserie restaurant, which will be prepared by chef Peter Szabo of Budapest's La Parilla restaurant.

There will also be a free foodie forum on the topic Food: Just Nourishment, Or A History Of Men?

It will be conducted by Irish celebrity chef and food archaeologist Kevin Thornton and Singapore-based food anthropologist Alessandra Gennaro. The discussions, to be held on April 21, will centre on the authenticity and history of food. A venue has not been confirmed yet.

Event highlights

A WORLD OF CUISINES AT CHIJMES Chijmes will be transformed into a bustling gourmet marketplace with up to 40 live stations showcasing food products, drinks and dishes. Where: Chijmes, 30 Victoria Street When: April 15, 4 to 10pm Price: Admission is $28+ a person. Diners must pay for the food and drinks they consume. CULINARY MASTERCLASSES Treat yourself to an intimate culinary masterclass with various chefs including Ross Lusted of The Bridge Room in Sydney and Patrizia di Benedetto of one-Michelin-starred restaurant Bye Bye Blues in Sicily. Each session includes lunch. Where: Miele Lounge, Level 4 Winsland House II, 163 Penang Road When: April 16, 17, 18 and 20; 10am to 2pm Price: $128+ a person PECK @ GEESE Get a taste of goose and other Polish fare at Wooloomooloo Steakhouse. The dinner will be prepared by chef Artur Moroz, celebrated chef-owner of Bulaj in Poland's Sopot. Where: Wooloomooloo Steakhouse, Level 3 Swissotel The Stamford, 2 Stamford Road When: April 17, 7pm Price: $188+ a person MEXICO FIESTA Expect an evening of exciting Mexican flavours at El Mero Mero. Dishes will include bean soup with pork belly and coriander, housemade mole, and black aguachile - prawns in spicy sauce with lime juice, olive oil and ashes. Where: El Mero Mero, 01-20 Chijmes, 30 Victoria Street When: April 18, 6pm Price: $98++ a person HUNGRY FOR HUNGARY Tuck into a Hungarian feast with robust flavours by guest chef Peter Szabo of Budapest restaurant La Parilla. Where: La Brasserie, The Fullerton Bay Hotel, 80 Collyer Quay When: April 21, 7pm Price: $188+ a person •For bookings and more information about the event, go to www.worldgourmetsummit.com

The World Gourmet Summit is organised by A La Carte Productions, a division of food consultancy Peter Knipp Holdings, and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board.

On the direction of this year's summit, Mr Peter Knipp, 63, chief executive of Peter Knipp Holdings, says: "This year, it is about discovery. We want people to get a true understanding of the origins of food."

A charity gala will also be held at Swissotel The Stamford in support of the National Kidney Foundation.

The summit also includes the Awards Of Excellence, which celebrate and recognise outstanding industry professionals that include chefs and restaurant managers.

The awards will be presented on April 3 at One Farrer Hotel & Spa.