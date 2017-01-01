Sweet tooth

After watching a movie on cruelty to farm animals when she was in junior college, Ms Winnie Chan, founder of book-binding and stationery label Bynd Artisan, turned vegetarian for two years.

She says: "I was so grossed out. But going vegetarian was fine for me because I do like vegetables and bean products such as tofu and tempeh. So when we go out, I'm definitely the one picking the vegetable dish at the Chinese restaurant."

While Ms Chan, who is in her 40s, eats meat, it is out of convenience and "not my first choice". She sticks to eating salads and, as an undergraduate at the University of California, Berkeley, the restaurant that made an impression on her was Chez Panisse, which was near the school.

She says: "Owner Alice Waters is a pioneer in eating fresh organic food and started the farm-to-table concept 40 years ago. The menu changes daily and they serve what is fresh for the day. Everything is simply cooked and the focus is on fresh ingredients. I've had the freshest and most delicious figs, dates, strawberries and salads there. They all have a much clearer, sweeter and more distinct flavour."

Ms Chan - who has been in the family's book-binding and leather craft business for more than 20 years - runs Bynd Artisan at Holland Village and Boon Lay, with her husband James Quan, who is in his late 40s. They have a daughter Vera, 19, an undergraduate at the Singapore Management University, and a son Josh, 16, who is in Year 5 of the International Baccalaureate programme in Anglo-Chinese School (Independent).

Bynd Artisan often does collaborations with local talent, and last year, she worked on a foodie partnership with her uncle Ignatius Chan, founder of Iggy's restaurant at The Hilton Singapore, to produce a box of petit fours.

WHAT WOULD YOUR LAST MEAL BE?

Something simple likemy mother’s preserved vegetable andpork strip noodles with chicken broth.

But do not expect her to venture into the food industry anytime soon.

She says: "I know people like to open food and beverage businesses - after all, you may buy a book a year, but you eat daily. Food is not our focus and I can see the challenges of constantly coming up with new flavours, dealing with food wastage and having problems hiring staff. I just want something that complements my workshop."

Does the dessert collaboration you did mean you have a sweet tooth?

I was not that into desserts when I was younger, but now I need to end a meal with something sweet. If I don't have dessert, by the time I get home, I'll be grabbing chocolate from the fridge. Recently, I've been eating a lot of bingsu from Nunsongyee in Upper Thomson Road. I like that it has roasted rice cakes that are not so sweet. I also like Plain Vanilla's cupcakes - the Earl Grey lavender flavour.

Where are your foodie haunts?

My husband and I eat out all the time as we work long hours. When we leave the office late, a call to Ban Leong Wah Hoe Seafood in Casuarina Road is the norm to pick up its delicious salted fish and chicken fried rice, beef hor fun and shrimp paste chicken wings.

Chinese restaurant Shanghai Renjia in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 is where I go to after I've been away for a while. I love its wonton soup, spring rolls and housemade noodles.

Another comfort meal place is any Din Tai Fung restaurant. My children love the noodles and we always order the vegetable dumplings.

When friends from overseas are in town, we take them to Newton Food Centre for Heng carrot cake - both black and white versions - and oyster omelette.

What are your favourite restaurants?

Iggy's restaurant at The Hilton Hotel - not just because of my uncle, but also because it has a new chef, Aitor Jeronimo Orive, who is from Spain. His carabinero risotto is my favourite as the flavour of the prawn head is addictive. I'm a carbs person and I love risotto when I go to Italian restaurants - it reminds me of a heartwarming mui fan (Chinese rice with gravy).

Another favourite is dry laksa from Violet Oon Singapore at Bukit Timah. It has the flavour of laksa leaves without the heavy coconut milk-laden gravy.

What is your most memorable meal?

Two years ago, I went to Tetsuya's in Sydney with one of my best friends. It was the first time I went on a girls-only trip without my husband and children. The "me-time" made the meal even more enjoyable.

I don't really like fish, but Tetsuya's signature ocean trout confit was delicious. It was also the heaviest meal I've ever had, as there were many courses.

Why do you not like fish?

It can be very fishy and I don't eat fish with eyes or bones - it freaks me out to see it whole. I must have a fillet.

On your travels, what would you buy back?

I buy back coffee from speciality coffee roaster Peet's Coffee & Tea in the United States. I must have coffee three times a day. For my mother's preserved vegetable and pork strip noodle dish, I would buy a few kilograms of preserved vegetables from a shop in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay.

However, now we have a ready supply. My friend taught me to buy kailan, rub it with olive oil and sea salt and put it in Tupperware and keep it in the refrigerator. Two days later, when you cook it, it's still crunchy and not over-preserved.

Do you cook?

I have been interested in cooking since I was young and often observed my mother while she was cooking. When I was 12, I cooked a meal of chicken pie and lasagna for her birthday. As a student in Berkeley, I used to cook a lot and often held popiah or laksa parties for other fellow Singaporeans on weekends.

Do your children cook too?

My son does. When he got his ATM card at the age of 16, his first buy was a sous vide machine. He has been experimenting with making ramen broth and was successful on the third try. He bought 2kg of pork bones and boiled it for 12 hours on a slow fire. I told him it's a fire hazard, so he didn't sleep the whole night. My son really loves ramen, so when ramen restaurant Tsuta at Pacific Plaza opened, he went to queue at 9.30am.

Do you watch food shows?

No, I don't watch TV. But I like to read food books. I like American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and American food writer Jeffrey Steingarten - I used to buy Vogue magazine every month to read his articles. You also get really scared reading books such as Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side Of The All-American Meal by Eric Schlosser.

If you could pick someone (dead or alive) to have a meal with, who would you choose?

The late Mr Lee Kuan Yew. I admire him for his far-sightedness for Singapore and his tenacity to see through his vision. As a small country, we did not have the power to be of significance on the world stage and that was something he realised very early on.