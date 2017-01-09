ST's festive contest giveaways

To usher in the Year of the Rooster, The Straits Times' new food website straitstimesfood.com will be giving away everything from festive Chinese New Year meals to auspicious pencai to a chance to watch a musical production.

Prizes for the Chinese New Year contests, which kick off today, are valued at a total of more than $10,000.

In this contest series, ST Food is working with four partners - Resorts World Sentosa (RWS); Chinese restaurant Peony Jade; beverage conglomerate Suntory; and Xiao Ya Tou, a modern Asian restaurant at Duxton Hill - for the giveaways.

Win meals at RWS such as an eight-course Golden Prosperity feast for a table of 10 at Feng Shui Inn, which includes a Boston lobster yusheng and fried glutinous rice with conpoy and golden oyster; and thereafter catch Mulan The Musical at the integrated resort's theatre. The prize is worth more than $3,000.

Other prizes at RWS include a six-course dinner for a table of 10 at Michelin-starred contemporary Chinese restaurant Forest by celebrity chef Sam Leong (valued at $1,732); an Asian buffet for 10 at Ocean Gallery at the S.E.A. Aquarium (valued at $1,194); and steamboat for two at Hard Rock Hotel Singapore's Coliseum, of which there are five pairs to be won, valued at $168 a pair.

Up for grabs from Peony Jade, which is featured on the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand list, is its premium pencai (worth $698) with 18 delicacies - from eight-head whole Australian abalone and spiky South African sea cucumber to fish maw and a whole pork knuckle. Pencai, or "poon choy" in Cantonese, means "basin dish".

You can also win the restaurant's Baked Fortune Chicken (three to be won, worth $188.88 each) - braised ingredients, enough for eight to 10 people, are encased in a hen- shaped salt-baked crust; as well as three gift sets featuring the restaurant's signature layered mao shan wang durian niangao (worth $98.88 each).

There are also five drinks hampers worth $188 each from Suntory and eight dinners for two (worth $100 a pair) to be won from Xiao Ya Tou.

The prizes are part of the launch of new food website ST Food. Giveaways kicked off 11/2 months ago, beginning with five days of foodie treats for those who liked @StraitsTimesFood on Facebook.

ST Food features a useful search function, as well as restaurant, cafe and hawker food reviews and recommendations.

There is also a dedicated section for recipes, a social media feed, videos and stories from ST's sister publications The Business Times and The New Paper, as well as international publications.

On the decision to partner ST Food for prizes this Chinese New Year, RWS' senior vice-president of hospitality, Mr Yim Choong Hing, said: "ST Food, known for having its pulse on the dining scene and a well-respected team of food writers, is the go-to source for the latest dining discoveries in Singapore. We are delighted to share our festive dining offerings with readers of ST Food in celebration of this joyous occasion."

Mr Robert Han, group general manager of The Quayside Group, which owns and operates Peony Jade, said: "If Singapore wants to continue to be a global food magnet, ST's food website must lead and broadcast our food culture to gourmands from all parts of the world."

Steamed Boston lobster with egg souffle

Celebrity chef Sam Leong of Forest restaurant at Resorts World Sentosa shares a recipe for steamed live Boston lobster, with pickled red chilli, served with egg souffle and superior light soya sauce.

In an exclusive video with ST Food, he shares tips on preparing and cleaning a Boston lobster, as well as cooking the festive dish. You can substitute Boston lobster with crab, as well as other types of lobster.

INGREDIENTS

1 live Boston lobster (about 600g) or other type of lobster

Water for blanching the lobster

Ice bath to shock the lobster

4 Tbs chopped pickled red chilli, available at supermarkets

10g ginger, peeled and julienned

For the sauce

2 Tbs corn or vegetable oil

About 20g or 10 pieces of peeled sliced ginger (each piece should be about 2.5 to 3cm wide, 5cm long and 0.5cm thick)

1 to 2 sprigs of spring onion, halved

320ml chicken stock

20g rock sugar

70ml light soya sauce

Dark soya sauce (for colouring)

2 sprigs of coriander

For the egg souffle mixture

300ml chicken stock

10ml sake

2 eggs

¼ tsp salt

For the garnish

100g crispy fried lard

Microgreens

METHOD

1. Prepare the Boston lobster. Using a pair of kitchen shears, trim off the swimmerets or the small legs on the underside of the body.

2. Chop off the claws where they are connected to the body. Set aside.

3. With the lobster on its back, belly-side up, cut the lobster in half, lengthways.

4. Remove the tomalley and rinse the lobster halves under running water. Set aside for use later.

5. Bring a pot of water to a boil. Blanch the claws in boiling water for about one minute. Remove and immediately immerse and shock in an ice bath for another minute to halt the cooking process.

6. Using the kitchen shears, carefully cut through the shell of the larger, upper part of the claw, leaving the tip, or "thumb" equivalent, intact. Do this for both claws. Set aside.

7. Prepare the sauce. Add the oil to a wok on medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the sliced ginger and fry until fragrant. When it starts to brown, add the spring onion. Continue to fry for 30 seconds.

8. Add the chicken stock, followed by the rock sugar and light soya sauce. Stir. Add dark soya sauce until a desired colour is achieved.

9. Once the rock sugar has dissolved, switch off the heat. Twist and tear the sprigs of coriander in half, then add it to the soya sauce mixture. Immerse. Leave the ingredients to infuse into the sauce for at least 30 minutes, then strain and set aside.

10. Prepare the egg souffle mixture. Place the chicken stock, sake, eggs and salt in a clean bowl and whisk gently until well-combined. Do not over-aerate the mixture. Divide into two dishes.

11. With the shell side down, cover the lobster halves liberally with chopped pickled red chilli. Sprinkle the julienned ginger on top of the chilli. Place each half on top of the egg souffle mixture. Prop the blanched claws - one in each dish - against the body of the lobster. Steam for about nine to 12 minutes.

12. Spoon a ladle of soya sauce mixture over the lobster and egg souffle. Garnish the lobster meat with crispy lard and microgreens to serve.

Makes two portions

Learn to cook Boston lobster from chef Sam Leong at http://str.sg/lobster