Stand to win furniture at ST Lounge

Like the furniture you see at the ST Lounge at the Singapore Coffee Festival 2017?

You could take a piece home.

Online furniture store Castlery is giving away three pieces of furniture that it has provided to decorate the lounge - the Florence Loveseat in Canary Yellow worth $599, the Florence Armchair in Cobalt Blue worth $369, and the Florence Ottoman in Dove Gray worth $199.

All you have to do is stop by the ST Lounge when the festival opens to the public on Friday and complete The Straits Times' fun coffee personality quiz. Share your quiz results on Facebook with the tags #sgcoffeefest and #castleryxscf, and ST and Castlery will choose the winners from those entries.

Aside from the furniture, there will be other prizes such as Cafe Sg: A Cafe Lover's Guide To Singapore.

The Singapore Coffee Festival is on from tomorrow to Sunday at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre. The first day has been set aside for trade and media.

Organised by The Straits Times and presented by DBS Bank, the festival will feature about 90 exhibitors, including coffee purveyors, equipment distributors and cafes, as well as workshops, talks and live entertainment.

The ST Lounge will be the venue for a series of casual chats, called Coffee with the Boss, with corporate leaders. For example, DBS' regional head of group research Timothy Wong will talk about his personal investment forays with ST Business editor Lee Su Shyan and give financial tips.

There will also be panel discussions with cafe owners and start-up founders.

On Friday, there will be a panel session - Do we still click? How ST is transforming for the digital age - in which members of the newsroom's digital team will discuss disruption, transformation and the new age of journalism with deputy news editor Jeremy Au Yong.

The ST Lounge will also showcase The Straits Times' range of interactive digital products. For example, check out its first virtual reality (VR) project, called Singapore Underwater. It looks at the long-term impact of climate change and rising seas on Singapore through a digitally simulated VR environment.

Festival-goers can also discover a new way of accessing news from ST on Amazon Echo. Users can ask the AI-powered voice assistant for Echo to read Straits Times News in a Minute, which is a video news bulletin of the day's top stories.

Also on show: a multimedia interactive site on Asia's coffee capitals; and a playlist of ST's best videos, such as columnist Sumiko Tan's interview with actress Zoe Tay for the series Lunch with Sumiko, and Basic Kitchen Tips: How to cook Singapore coffeeshop-style soft-boiled eggs.

SINGAPORE COFFEE FESTIVAL

WHERE: Marina Bay Cruise Centre, 61 Marina Coastal Drive WHEN: Aug 3 (for trade and media only, register at www.sgcoffeefestival.com); two sessions daily from Aug 4 to 6, 10am to 3.30pm and 4.30pm to 10pm ADMISSION: $22, $18 (DBS and POSB cardholders, ST subscribers) INFO: Go to www.sgcoffeefestival.com or e-mail sgcoffeefest@sph.com.sg

Ms Ong Hwee Hwee, ST's digital editor, said: "Besides enjoying good coffee and food, we hope visitors can drop by the ST Lounge to sample our rich multimedia offerings. They can catch the best videos produced by the ST newsroom, find out more about coffee and cool cafes in Asia through our interactive site, and even experience Singapore underwater with our very first virtual reality project.

"ST is much more than a print product, and we hope to showcase that."

This year's festival, now into its second year, will also feature workshops, live entertainment from home-grown artists, the annual Singapore AeroPress Championships and Barter Market, where over 25 vendors will offer wares in exchange for anything but cash.

Fireworks have been planned for Friday and Saturday at 8.45pm, and will take place at the oceanfront Sunset Wharf, with the Singapore skyline as a backdrop.

Do note that each day has been split into two sessions - brunch and sundown. The brunch session will be from 10am to 3.30pm, and the sundown session from 4.30pm to 10pm.

Each session features different activities and festival-goers will be given wristbands indicating which session they have bought tickets for. They must leave once that session is over.