Stall in Relau serves apom balik in 46 ways

GEORGETOWN, PENANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Instead of the cliche “many ways to skin a cat”, folks can now say “many ways to serve apom balik” – 46 ways, to be precise.

A stall in Relau serves this classic Malaysian pancake snack with combinations of chocolate, butterscotch, strawberry chips, bananas, pepperoni, sausages, sambal bilis, mozzarella cheese, beef or chicken floss, chicken or duck eggs, cereal, hazelnut spread, almond nuts and the usual crushed peanuts, sugar and sweetcorn.

Called Apom Balik Triple Q, stall owner Zulkefli Lailee, 40, said he started selling it two years ago.

“The original apom balik is my father’s recipe. Then I started trying all kinds of toppings for variety,” he said.

A continuous flow of customers is seen at the stall along Persiaran Bukit Jambul Satu. It is open daily, from 1 to 7pm.

And why the name Triple Q?

Zulkefli said he named his business after his young sons: Muhammad Al-Qayyum, six, Muhammad Qayyim, five, and 18-month-old Qushayyi.

He added that he also sells apom balik at Lucky Eatery Food Court Centre, opposite the Subterranean Penang International Convention and Exhibition Centre, daily from 7pm to midnight.