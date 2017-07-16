ST Wine Masterclass: Learn the art of wine appreciation

ST Wine is holding its inaugural masterclass on wine appreciation on Saturday.

Certified wine educator Chan Wai Xin, 33, will be speaking on the basics of what goes into a good bottle of wine, how to taste wine and select wines that suit your palate.

Get acquainted with the characteristics of Pinot Noir, Merlot, Bordeaux and Barolo.

Knowing how to appreciate wine is a useful skill for aspiring top executives and you can find out how to wine and dine your way to success at this masterclass.

Is age a mark of quality in wine? How can one tell if a wine has ageing potential? Mr Chan will clear up common misconceptions about wine and get you started on how to better enjoy fine wine on its own or paired with food.