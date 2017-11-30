ST Wine launches festive gourmet packs with a Garlic Glazed Baked Turkey

Planning the perfect feast this festive season? ST Wine has festive gourmet packages of turkey paired with highly rated wines that will delight your guests.

These packages are launched in collaboration with Peach Garden, known for its exquisite Chinese cuisine and modern culinary creations.



The Chinese restaurant has specially created the Glazed Garlic Baked Turkey for ST readers, exclusively available on the ST Wine online site.

The Asian-style turkey comes with a unique Eight Treasure Rice stuffing made from premium ingredients.

Bite into juicy tender turkey meat infused with flavours of garlic and ginger. The savoury stuffing of glutinous rice contains conpoy, mushroom, bamboo shoot, lotus seed, chestnut, lily bulb, fried garlic and salted egg yolk.

The festive package of one Glazed Garlic Baked Turkey and two bottles of wines - one red and one white - is priced at $328. The featured wines are the Frankland Estate Chardonnay 2014, rated JH90 by wine critic James Halliday, and the Mount Pleasant Hunter Valley Philip Shiraz 2015 rated JH93.

The festive packages are now available for pre-order on the ST Wine online site. There are six delivery dates to choose from. For deliveries on Dec 15, 16 and 17, the closing date for pre-orders is Dec 11. For deliveries on Dec 22, 23 and 24, the closing date for pre-orders is Dec 18.

For inquiries, e-mail STwine@sph.com.sg or call 6319 5076 (office hours).