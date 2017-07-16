ST Wine at the Singapore Coffee Festival

Visit the ST Wine booth at this year's Singapore Coffee Festival organised by The Straits Times next month. ST Wine will showcase wines from established wine merchants such as Grape Palate, Crystal Wines and Asia Wine Network. Here are four picks:

CHATEAU BOUTILLOT 2014

This Bordeaux blend has a deep hue and pleasant aroma. It tastes of rich red fruit with spicy notes. Fresh and aromatic, this is a wine which pairs well with red meat.

MONTES SPARKLING ANGEL BRUT

A Chilean sparkling wine that was crafted with traditional methods used in making champagne. Made from a blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, this golden straw- coloured beauty is sumptuous on the palate with fine bubbles and notes of walnut, dried fruit and breadcrumbs.

SAINT LOUIS BLANC DE BLANCS

Sparkling with fine bubbles, this wine has a delicate nose, perfumed with notes of peach, apple and pear. Lively on the palate, it is well-balanced, with a lingering finish.

KATNOOK FOUNDER'S BLOCK CABERNET SAUVIGNON 2014

Deep red with purple hues, this wine carries the aroma of blackcurrant and plum, with subtle hints of mint and chocolate. It is medium-bodied and tastes of berries with light oak flavours. Goes well with barbecued meats or roasted vegetable dishes.