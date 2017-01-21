ST Food winner's auspicious start

Good health and a smooth year. Those were the two things engineer Zhuo Ruiyi and her family wished for as they tucked into their prize - a Baked Fortune Chicken from Chinese restaurant Peony Jade - on Thursday night.

Ms Zhuo, 27, was one of three lucky Straits Times' readers to win a salt-crusted hen-shaped fortune pot in a week-long contest organised by ST's new food website ST Food - straitstimesfood.com.

Up for grabs were 27 prizes, ranging from pencai and nian gao, to drinks hampers and meals, valued at more than $10,000. They were presented by four partners: Resorts World Sentosa, drinks conglomerate Suntory, modern Asian restaurant Xiao Ya Tou in Duxton Hill and Peony Jade.

On winning her prize, Ms Zhuo said: "I don't usually win anything, so I hope this signifies a good start to the year."

The Chinese New Year contest, which closed on Jan 16, is the most recent in a series of giveaways and prizes to celebrate the launch of ST Food, which went live about two months ago.

ST Food features restaurant, cafe and hawker food reviews and recommendations, as well as a search function which makes navigating the microsite a breeze. There are videos, a social media feed and a dedicated section for recipes.

ST Food also picks up stories from its sister publications The Business Times and The New Paper, as well as international publications.

On the launch of the site, Mr Robert Han, who is in his mid-50s, group general manager of The Quayside Group which owns and operates Peony Jade, said: "A website dedicated to food is a very good move on ST's part because, ultimately, it is a digitised world we now live in."

