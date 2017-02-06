ST Food launches new video series

Preparing ingredients to cook a meal from scratch can be daunting, especially if one is new to the kitchen.

The Straits Times' food website ST Food (straitstimesfood.com) is launching a new video series, Basic Kitchen Tips, to help ease newbies into cooking.

Targeted at beginners who have little or no experience in the kitchen, the 10-episode series will feature simple food preparation techniques such as how to peel ginger and turmeric as well as how to joint a whole chicken.

The videos are fronted by ST food correspondent Rebecca Lynne Tan.

The video series is one of many foodie resources on the site, which went live in November.

Other resources include Travel & Eat With Tan Hsueh Yun, a compilation of the Life editor's food-centric travelogues over the past three years; and Cheat Sheet, a downloadable PDF which collates a print column of handy tips for foodies.

ST Food not only showcases reviews of restaurants, cafes and hawker stalls, but also features recipes, videos and the hottest food trends in the food and beverage scene. There is also a dedicated section for wines, spirits and other alcohol-related stories.

It includes content from ST's sister publications The Business Times and The New Paper, as well as stories from international publications.

Go to straitstimesfood.com to watch the videos and for more food and drink stories.