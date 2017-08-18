Spice up your next meal with tahu gejrot, a spicy tofu dish, on a bed of salad

THE JAKARTA POST (ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Tahu gejrot (fried tofu in sweet spicy sauce) is a traditional snack from Cirebon, West Java.

For the country's 72nd Independence Day, Raffles Jakarta hotel in South Jakarta shares its version of tahu gejrot.

“It's different to other tahu gejrot as we use tahu bulat (round tofu),” said Bastian Muntu, chef de cuisine at Arts Cafe by Raffles.

TAHU GEJROT SALAD

Ingredients

12 bird’s eye chillies

4 garlic cloves

Juice of 1 lime

8 Tbs sweet soya sauce

250ml water

1 tsp salt

4 round tofu puffs

Oil

100g lettuce

10g carrot, grated

4 red radish, finely sliced

50g cucumber, chopped

2g bean sprouts

5g red cabbage, julienned

10g cherry tomatoes, chopped

10g green tomatoes, chopped

10g radish, grated

Salt to taste

5g lemon basil leaves

Method

1. To make the sauce, place bird’s eye chillies and garlic in a pestle, crush into smooth paste.

2. Add lime juice and mix well.

3. Add sweet soya sauce and mix well. Add water and salt, mix well and set the sauce aside.

4. Cut the tofu in half. Heat oil in a pan and fry until it turns crispy.

5. Mix tofu with tahu gejrot sauce.

6. In a salad bowl, add lettuce, carrot, red radish, cucumber, bean sprouts, red cabbage, cherry tomatoes, green tomatoes and radish. Using your hands, mix all the vegetables. Add salt for seasoning and put aside.

7. Serve salad with tahu gejrot with lemon basil leaves.

Serves 1 to 2