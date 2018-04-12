Solo Indonesia Culinary Festival offers traditional Indonesian food, street food, and a palace kitchen tour

(THE JAKARTA POST) - Heritage cuisine is set to be featured at the Solo Indonesia Culinary Festival (SICF) slated to take place over four days starting on April 12 at the Manahan Stadium carpark in Surakarta, Central Java.

At least 170 booths are expected to be set up at the festival.

"There will be no Western foods; all will be heritage cuisine and authentic Indonesian dishes, as this festival aims to preserve them. There are some foods that still exist today, but some other are rarely found," SICF 2018 initiation head Daryono told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

Daryono said Surakarta was home to many street food eateries that were popular among local tourists, especially during the night.

"This festival is a form of our appreciation for these culinary business players," he added.

Among the Surakartan traditional cuisine set to be presented at the festival are sate kambing (mutton satay), tengkleng (mutton soup), sate kere (tofu satay) and nasi liwet (savory steamed rice with spicy fried condiments).

Tengkleng is said to have existed since the golden era of the Surakartan palace, which was more than 100 years ago.