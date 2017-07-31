Six twists on Nasi Lemak

(THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Nasi lemak is often called the national dish of Malaysia. The ubiquitous banana leaf-wrapped packets of coconut rice topped with fiery sambal, fried peanuts, hard-boiled eggs, anchovies and cucumbers have been a breakfast staple throughout the country for eons.

But over the years, innovation and an increasing appetite for unusual fare have resulted in various new iterations of nasi lemak – McDonald’s Singapore’s recent introduction of the nasi lemak burger, for instance.

Interestingly, McDonald’s is not alone in its endeavour to turn this traditional breakfast meal into something completely different. Here are five of the most inventive nasi lemak concoctions in Malaysia and one in Singapore.

Nasi Lemak Ice-Cream



Skream Soft Serve's nasi lemak ice cream. PHOTO: EATBOOK.SG



Nasi Lemak Sandwich



Fest's nasi lemak sandwich. PHOTO: FEST



Nasi Lemak Cake



The nasi lemak cake by home cook Jennifer Yap and her mother Tatiana of Tiana Kitchen.



KitKat Nasi Lemak



Nasi lemak KitKat. PHOTO: PLACES AND FOODS



Nasi Lemak Sushi



Ruyi & Lyn's nasi lemak sushi. PHOTO: MICHELLELOH-KY.BLOGSPOT.COM



Nasi Lemak Cocktail