Singapore’s Michelin-starred street food vendor opens in Jakarta

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Hawker Chan, Singapore’s Michelin-starred street food vendor, officially opened its first outlet in Jakarta on June 20.

The eatery is located on the second floor of Tim Ho Wan, a Hong Kong-based Michelin-starred dim sum chain, in Pantai Indah Kapuk, north Jakarta.

Hawker Chan is a spin-off of a food stall named Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice and Noodle.

Founded by Mr Chan Hon Meng, the food stall in Singapore’s Chinatown Complex Food Centre caught the public’s attention after receiving one Michelin star in the Michelin Guide there last year. The eatery was later recognised as the world’s cheapest Michelin-starred meal.

Similar to Hawker Chan’s Singapore outlets, the Jakarta branch serves the restaurant’s signature dishes, including soya sauce chicken rice and soya sauce chicken noodle, with prices starting from 28,000 rupiah (S$2.90).

The restaurant’s marketing manager told Kompas.com that the eatery gets most of its ingredients from Singapore, but also sources local produce that meets its requirements.

Meanwhile, Hawker Chan’s business development brand staff said the Jakarta outlet employs a local chef who received intensive training in Singapore.

“After opening (the outlet), chef Chan still (oversees) the operation,” she added.