Singaporean singer JJ Lin opens coffee joint in Taipei

His soothing ballads have earned him a following in the region, but Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin is now looking to perk things up with a rich, smooth cuppa.

Lin opened a cosy coffee joint last month (December) in Taipei's Neihu District, which he named Miracle as a nod to his first music documentary film If Miracles Had a Sound.

The 36-year-old has been based in Taiwan for several years.

Miracle uses single origin coffee beans from Panama, Kenya and Ethiopia and items available on the menu include hand-drip coffee, latte and cappuccino, according to its Instagram page.

The coffee beans, sourced from different parts of the world, are changed every month. Visitors can also munch on handmade desserts and snacks.

A cup of latte or cappuccino is priced at NT$95 ($4.20), espresso or Americano at NT$75 and hand-drip coffee costs NT$100, according to local food blog DanielFoodDiary.

The cafe features a pastel blue and grey interior, which has served as a popular backdrop for many visitors to take pictures of their brew.

Many of those who posted photos on Instagram have described the coffee as aromatic and delicious, though it appears they have not been able to snap a shot with the man himself yet.