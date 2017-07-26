Singapore Coffee Festival: 6 must-try coffee drinks that will keep you buzzing

SINGAPORE - Get ready to be hit by an intense coffee buzz when Singapore Coffee Festival 2017 runs from Aug 3 to 6 at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

Home-grown roasters and cafes are going all out to please java lovers with offerings that range from the basic - flat whites and cappuccinos - to the not-so-basic - think rare and complex Ninety Plus Coffee Beans, comprising at least five Gesha varieties.

To help get you started on the caffeine trail, here is a list of must-try coffee drinks and which booths to find them at.

1. Boyle's Nitro Coffee by Boyle's Coffee, from $8

Where: Espresso #18

This cold-brew coffee is infused with nitrogen, resulting in a foamy topped drink with a creamy smooth texture.

2. Coffee in a Cone by The Coffee Academics, $8

Where: Espresso #13

Sip and crunch with this novel offering. Available with a Piccolo, Babycino or Hot Chocolate.

3. Ninety Plus Filter Coffee by Foxhole Cafe x The Pourover Bar, $8 to $35

Where: Cappuccino #57

The Pourover Bar features a comprehensive selection of single-origin Ninety Plus speciality coffee beans, with each cup of coffee brewed to enhance the natural flavours and taste profiles of the single origin coffee beans.

4. Cold Brews by Lorgan & Sons Coffee Company, $6

Where: Espresso #12

Cool down with signature drinks from this cold brew-focused coffee company.

5. Cinnamon Cafe Latte by Abbie's Coffeehouse, $5.50

Where: Americano #15

Cinnamon adds a slightly sweet and aromatic spice note to this espresso and steamed milk drink.

6. White Magic by Curious Palette, $7

Where: Americano #16

A refreshing blend of espresso, milk and a touch of cream.