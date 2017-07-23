Singapore Coffee Festival Countdown: Must-try dishes, desserts and drinks

ST Life editor Tan Hsueh Yun will be hosting Posh Nosh By Hsueh: An Omakase Experience at the upcoming Singapore Coffee Festival 2017.

It will feature an eight-course menu that she put together, featuring a sampling of what is being offered by the 70 food and beverage vendors taking part in the festival. Ms Tan says she based her choices "on what sounded interesting to me, and what I had tasted before and found good".

She will host four sessions at the festival venue at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre: two each on Aug 5 and 6, at noon and 5pm. The festival is organised by The Straits Times and presented by DBS Bank.

Each session is priced at $88 a person. Diners can choose from two menus, each consisting of three savoury items, three sweet treats and two drinks.

Spaces are limited, however, with room for just 20 diners at each session.

What do you do if you cannot get a spot?

Check out these treats on your own at the festival - they are the 16 gourmet picks selected by Ms Tan for her Posh Nosh omakase sessions.

- Ayam Buah Keluak Kueh Pie Tee from Arbite

- Chilli Crab Croissant with Raspberry Chips from Foxhole Café X The Pourover Bar

- Foie Gras Poutine from Garçons

- Taro Waffle With Earl Grey Ice Cream from FROTH

- Mini Choux Pastry With Coffee Cream Filling from Oriole Coffee + Bar

- Dark Chocolate With Sea Salt Crystals from Beans to Bars

- White Cold Brew from 1degreeC Pte Ltd

- Turmeric Latte from Huggs Coffee

- Pulled beef mantou from Hyde & Co,

- Scotch egg sammich from Park Bench Deli

- Portobello fries from The Coastal Settlement.

- Castella cake with strawberry creme chantilly from Antoinette

- Jumbo ice cream choux from Ollela

- Kaya muffin from Cream Muffin by Hattendo

- Mocha honey cinnamon latte from Abbie's Coffeehouse

- Nitro tonic from Made Cold