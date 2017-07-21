Singapore Coffee Festival countdown: 11 people you need to meet there

Coffee is not the only draw at the upcoming Singapore Coffee Festival 2017, which runs from Aug 3 to 6 at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

There will be personalities aplenty, from industry bigwigs to The Straits Times' very own star journalists.

Here are some names to look out for.

1. Yip Pin Xiu

The Paralympic champion will be doing a storytelling session and meet-and-greet for her new book, Mermaid Who Became a Champion, with ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.

When: Sun, Aug 6, 11.30am

Where: The Market on Level 2

2. Joshua Ip

The charming Singapore Literature Prize-winning local poet will be taking part in a coffee chat called My After-work Career, in which he will talk about how he balances his day job as a civil servant with his other life as a poet.

When: Sat, Aug 5, 2pm

Where: ST Lounge on Level 1

3. Sumiko Tan

ST's best-read columnist will do a meet-and-greet for her new book, Sundays With Sumiko.

When: Sun, Aug 6, 12.30pm

Where: ST Lounge

4. Tan Hsueh Yun

ST Life editor and veteran food critic will be hosting Posh Nosh by Hsueh: An Omakase Experience, and launching a new book called Hunger Management.

Seats for the Omakase Experience, which consists of an eight-course menu curated by Ms Tan, are limited to 20 people, so reserve a spot now.

Posh Nosh By Hsueh: An Omakase Experience

When: Two sessions each on Sat, Aug 5, and Sun, Aug 6, at noon and 5pm

Where: ST Lounge

Hunger Management author meet-and-greet

When: Sun, Aug 6, 2.30pm

Where: The Workshop on Level 2

5. Timothy Wong

DBS Bank's regional head of group research will talk about his own personal investment stories and give financial tips in a casual chat called Coffee with the Boss, with ST Business editor Lee Su Shyan.

When: Sun, Aug 6, 11am

Where: ST Lounge

6. Yuen Kuan Moon

Singtel's consumer CEO will talk about tech addition in the digital age in a casual chat called Coffee with the Boss, with ST Senior Tech correspondent Irene Tham.

When: Sat, Aug 5, 11am

Where: ST Lounge

7. Miel, Chee Chew and Cel Gulapa

ST's award-winning artists will be doing live art performances along with graphic artists such as Oodon.

When: Various timings across the whole festival

Where: Seating spaces on Level 1 and The Workshop on Level 2

8. Damian Burgess

The head barista of Caffe Vergnano 1882 is flying in from Italy to give a talk, The Italian Coffee Culture vs. Third Wave Coffee. Caffe Vergnano 1882 began as a small grocer's shop in Chieri, Italy, and has since grown to become one of the largest Italian large scale distributors of coffee.

When: Fri, Aug 4 & Sun, Aug 6, 7.15pm

Where: The Lab

9. Farriek Tawfik

Pick up travel tips and ideas for exotic holiday destinations from the director for South-east Asia of Princess Cruises. He will be joined by ST travel correspondent Lydia Vasko.

When: Fri, Aug 4, 11am

Where: ST Lounge