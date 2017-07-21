Singapore Coffee Festival countdown: 11 people you need to meet there

Coffee is not the only draw at the upcoming Singapore Coffee Festival 2017, which runs from Aug 3 to 6 at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre.
There will be personalities aplenty, from industry bigwigs to The Straits Times' very own star journalists.
Here are some names to look out for.
1. Yip Pin Xiu
The Paralympic champion will be doing a storytelling session and meet-and-greet for her new book, Mermaid Who Became a Champion, with ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.
When: Sun, Aug 6, 11.30am
Where: The Market on Level 2
2. Joshua Ip
The charming Singapore Literature Prize-winning local poet will be taking part in a coffee chat called My After-work Career, in which he will talk about how he balances his day job as a civil servant with his other life as a poet.
When: Sat, Aug 5, 2pm
Where: ST Lounge on Level 1
3. Sumiko Tan
ST's best-read columnist will do a meet-and-greet for her new book, Sundays With Sumiko.
When: Sun, Aug 6, 12.30pm
Where: ST Lounge
4. Tan Hsueh Yun
ST Life editor and veteran food critic will be hosting Posh Nosh by Hsueh: An Omakase Experience, and launching a new book called Hunger Management.
Seats for the Omakase Experience, which consists of an eight-course menu curated by Ms Tan, are limited to 20 people, so reserve a spot now.
Posh Nosh By Hsueh: An Omakase Experience
When: Two sessions each on Sat, Aug 5, and Sun, Aug 6, at noon and 5pm
Where: ST Lounge
Hunger Management author meet-and-greet
When: Sun, Aug 6, 2.30pm
Where: The Workshop on Level 2
5. Timothy Wong
DBS Bank's regional head of group research will talk about his own personal investment stories and give financial tips in a casual chat called Coffee with the Boss, with ST Business editor Lee Su Shyan.
When: Sun, Aug 6, 11am
Where: ST Lounge
6. Yuen Kuan Moon
Singtel's consumer CEO will talk about tech addition in the digital age in a casual chat called Coffee with the Boss, with ST Senior Tech correspondent Irene Tham.
When: Sat, Aug 5, 11am
Where: ST Lounge
7. Miel, Chee Chew and Cel Gulapa
ST's award-winning artists will be doing live art performances along with graphic artists such as Oodon.
When: Various timings across the whole festival
Where: Seating spaces on Level 1 and The Workshop on Level 2
8. Damian Burgess
The head barista of Caffe Vergnano 1882 is flying in from Italy to give a talk, The Italian Coffee Culture vs. Third Wave Coffee. Caffe Vergnano 1882 began as a small grocer's shop in Chieri, Italy, and has since grown to become one of the largest Italian large scale distributors of coffee.
When: Fri, Aug 4 & Sun, Aug 6, 7.15pm
Where: The Lab
9. Farriek Tawfik
Pick up travel tips and ideas for exotic holiday destinations from the director for South-east Asia of Princess Cruises. He will be joined by ST travel correspondent Lydia Vasko.
When: Fri, Aug 4, 11am
Where: ST Lounge