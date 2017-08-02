Singapore Coffee Festival 2017: Best coffee alternatives to try

(Clockwise from left) Strawberry Oolong Tea, Selo Coffee Fruit Cascara Soda, Sakes in a Katana box, and Noir drinking chocolate.
It seems like a no-brainer to just head for all the coffee vendors at Singapore Coffee Festival, which opens on Aug 4 to the public at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

But there are actually some non-coffee drinks on offer that are worth trying out too.

Here's a list of the ones that will give you a different kind of buzz.

Strawberry Oolong Tea by Boba Brew, $6


PHOTO: SINGAPORE COFFEE FESTIVAL

Where to find it: Americano #10

Unicorn Tears, Merlion's Blood and Gold Brew by Dapper Coffee, $10 each

                                         

                                                      


PHOTO: SINGAPORE COFFEE FESTIVAL

Where to find it: Cappuccino #40

Original cocktails by Symmetry, from $12


PHOTO: SINGAPORE COFFEE FESTIVAL

Where to find it: Doppio #68

Masala Blend by Prana Chai, $28


PHOTO: SINGAPORE COFFEE FESTIVAL

Where to find it: Americano #19

Selo Coffee Fruit Cascara Soda by Percolate Coffee, $6 per bottle


PHOTO: SINGAPORE COFFEE FESTIVAL

Where to find it: Cappuccino #44 / #46

Noir drinking chocolate in flavours such as African Red, French Mint, Chilli and Cinnamon by Grounded Pleasures, , from $16 to $20


PHOTO: SINGAPORE COFFEE FESTIVAL

Where to find it: Espresso #10

Sakes in a Katana box from Japan by Groundstar+, from $20 to $120


PHOTO: SINGAPORE COFFEE FESTIVAL

Where to find it: Espresso #15

Aotan no Yuzushu yuzu liqueur by Umeshu Bar at the Japanese pavilion, $12 for 180ml and $35 for 750ml


PHOTO: SINGAPORE COFFEE FESTIVAL

Where to find it: Breve #31

Flower teas by SWATi at the Japanese pavilion, $8 to $10


PHOTO: SINGAPORE COFFEE FESTIVAL

Where to find it: Breve #31

