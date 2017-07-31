Singapore Coffee Festival 2017: 6 places to hit up at the festival venue

SINGAPORE - About 90 exhibitors, including coffee purveyors, equipment distributors and cafes, are gearing up for the Singapore Coffee Festival 2017, which kicks off at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre this Thursday (Aug 3).

The first day has been set aside for trade and media, while Aug 4 to 6 will be open to the public.

Vendors and festival activities will be spread over two levels in coffee-themed zones, such as Brew, Americano and Cappuccino.

Expect lots to drink and eat, as well as workshops, talks and live entertainment, spread over 11,500 sq m.

Here is a guide to six places at the festival venue not to be missed.

1. ST Lounge

The venue for a series of casual chats called Coffee With The Boss, where ST editors and correspondents will pick the brains of entrepreneurs, cafe owners, social enterprise founders and corporate leaders.

ST Life editor and veteran food critic Tan Hsueh Yun will host Posh Nosh By Hsueh: An Omakase Experience, at the lounge, where diners get to feast on an eight-course menu curated by her.



Straits Times food critic Wong Ah Yoke and ST deputy managing editor Fiona Chan in an askST session at the Singapore Coffee Festival on June 12, 2016. ST PHOTO: TIFFANY GOH



Also, take part in an interactive quiz and stand a chance to win the furniture at the lounge, provided by online furniture store Castlery.

2. Live Kind by DBS



Bettr Barista Coffee Academy was one of the social enterprises that began as a customer of the DBS’ Social Enterprise Package.The company provides jobs opportunities for disadvantaged women and youth. PHOTO: DBS



Presenter DBS Bank's lounge will house The Good Market, presented by Asia for Good by DBS Foundation, where eight social enterprises will showcase a range of organic coffee, sustainably sourced chocolate, healthy snacks and all-natural skincare products. Some of these social enterprises will be conducting free workshops at The Social Ground, also part of the lounge. Be rewarded too when you bring your used plastic bottles to the recycling station at the lounge. Festivalgoers can register for the Live Kind passport online and complete four fun and easy socially conscious tasks to redeem rewards such as free coffee and an eco-friendly reusable coffee tumbler.

3. Zone Espresso

While most of the festivities take place on Level 1, don't miss Level 2, where coffee vendors, such as cold brew master Lorgan & Sons and cold drip specialist Boyle's Coffee, have booths.

It will also be the venue for morning yoga sessions on Saturday and Sunday; non-coffee related workshops on flatlay photography, fragrance-making and more; the ST Wine booth, which will showcase wines from established wine merchants; and Barter Market on Saturday, where you have to barter for a service from poets, artists and other craftsmen - there will be no money involved.

4. Sunset Wharf



Singer-songwriter Jonathan Chan, whose stage name is Jawn, writes songs inspired by people in his life. ST PHOTO: ALICIA CHAN



Head to this cool spot for an al fresco barbecue with a view of the Singapore skyline. You can chill out to live music from home-grown singers Inch Chua, Tim De Cotta, Ffion, Jawn Chan and Lewis Loh, and indie rock group StopGap. Enjoy fireworks displays on Friday and Saturday at 8.45pm.

5. Local Kopi Corner



A cup of local kopi-o, or black coffee without milk, sold at Wang Cafe at Bukit Merah Central. PHOTO: ST FILE



This creative space has been designed to be a modern take on the local kopitiam. Enjoy kaya toast, kopi-o and more from heritage brand Ya Kun Kaya Toast.

6. Shiseido Parlour

Japanese beauty brand Shiseido presents a unique cafe concept, where you can enjoy tea items flown in from the flagship parlour in Ginza, while getting pampered with the brand's luxurious treatments and products.