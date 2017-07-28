Singapore Coffee Festival 2017: 52 reasons to spend your National Day weekend there

The Singapore Coffee Festival 2017 takes place just a few days before Singapore's 52nd birthday, from Aug 3 to 6.

What better way to get into a celebratory mood than to spend the weekend before National Day at the festival?

Here are 52 reasons why you should.

1. Coffee, food, dessert and more. You'll be spoilt for choice with the 70 food and beverage and lifestyle vendors taking part.

2. Sampling encouraged. For every ticket purchased, festival-goers will receive two sampling stickers that they can use to redeem two drinks or snacks at the 45 participating outlets at the festival.

3. Savour rare brews. The Pourover Bar x Foxhole Cafe will conduct a degustation session featuring eight Ninety Plus Coffee Beans, comprising at least five Gesha varieties. These are rare beans that are prized for their multi-faceted flavours and complexities. (Aug 6, 10.30am)

4. The SCF Coffee Card. Get it with every ticket purchased and enjoy discounts at participating cafes until August 31.

5. Fireworks at Sunset Wharf. (Aug 4 and 5, 8.45pm).

6. Watch home-grown talents Jawn, Stopgap, Tim De Cotta, Inch Chua, Lew and Ffion perform live. (Aug 5 and 6, Sunset Wharf).

7. Barter Market. Trade old comics for a poem at this novel event, where goods and services are exchanged for anything but cash. (Aug 5, 12 to 3.30pm, and 4.30 to 6.30pm, The Market)

8. The SCF goodie bag. Receive an exclusive tote bag containing a festival guide, a DBS bottle of water, and a special token from one of the event sponsors such as discount vouchers.

9. Dine with The Straits Times Life editor Tan Hsueh Yun. She will host Posh Nosh By Hsueh: An Omakase Experience, which features an eight-course menu that she curated. (Aug 5 at noon and 5pm, and Aug 6 at noon, ST Lounge).

10. Make your own candy. Create your own special SWATi Flower Candy from Japan using organic and natural edible flowers and dried fruits. (Aug 4, 10.30am and 2pm, The Workshop)

11. The Singapore AeroPress Championships. Watch the best baristas battle it out to win a ticket to the World AeroPress Championships in November in Seoul.

12. Morning Hatha and Vinyasa yoga sessions with Pure Yoga. (Aug 5 and 6, 10.30am, Level 2)

13. Learn to make an Espresso Martini and more at The Refinery's DIY Coffee Cocktails at Home workshop. (Aug 4 and 6, 8.30pm, ST Lab)

14. D-I-Y fragrance. Craft your own scent with Oo La Lab, a fragrance design and mixology company. (Aug 5 and 6, 12.30pm, The Workshop)

15. Expert photography sessions with ST Picture Desk photojournalists and food photographer Tan Chun Rong, who runs the XLBCR food blog.

16. Sumiko Tan and Ignatius Low. ST's star columnists will be doing a meet-and-greet for their respective new books, Sundays With Sumiko and Life Is A Mixtape. (Aug 6, 12.30pm, ST Lounge).

17. Sunset Wharf. An al fresco dining and entertainment zone that will feature an outdoor BBQ, live entertainment, fireworks and delicious offerings from Insta-ready cafes such as The Coastal Settlement and Jubilee Coffee House & Bar.

18. Get exclusive travel tips and ideas for exotic holiday destinations from director for South-east Asia of Princess Cruises, Farriek Tawfik. (Aug 4, 11am, ST Lounge).

19. Customise your own acai bowls with fruits and superfood toppings at Project Acai's workshop. (Aug 5 and 6, 10.30am, The Workshop)

20. Try top quality coffees such as Colombia Maria Chavez, Ethiopia Shakiso, Sumatra Batak Peaberry and Sumatra Wahana P88 at a coffee appreciation session with Oriole Coffee + Bar. (Aug 4, 6pm, ST Lab)

21. Learn how to make the perfect flat white at a workshop by Common Man Coffee Roasters. (Aug 6, 6pm, ST Lab)

22. Pick up tips on how to clean and maintain your coffee machines from coffee equipment distributor Stellar M. (Aug 5 and 6, 10.30am, ST Lab)

23. Go on a whisky tasting journey with whisky distillery Auchentoshan and understand the neat science behind The Refinery's coffee and whisky pairing. (Aug 5, 8.30pm, ST Lab)

24. Try new ice cream flavours from Butterknife Folk and Momolato.

25. Gosnell Mead's award-winning meads and their exclusive coffee fest special edition mead.

26. Learn to make arty-looking healthy snacks for kids. Snackbox delivery service BoxGreen will show you how. (Aug 6, 2.30pm, The Social Ground by DBS)

27. Try fusion cuisine, such as Hyde & Co.'s Chilli Crab Pasta and pulled Beef Mantou.

28. Lap up exclusive Singapore Coffee Festival drinks by Stranger's Reunion, Bettr Barista, HIC Juice and others.

29. Check out new product launches by Pulse Patisserie, Lorgan and Sons Coffee Company and Tripod Coffee.

30. Tea drinks. Dapper Coffee, T.Grand and Gryphon Tea will feature signature and specialties brews like Gryphon's Nymph of the Nile and T.Grand's Assam Oolong Milk Tea.

31. Listen to Singapore Literature Prize-winning local poet Joshua Ip talk about how he balances his day job as a civil servant with his other life as a poet.

32. Get investment tips from DBS Bank's Regional Head of Group Research Timothy Wong as he chats with ST Business Editor Lee Su Shyan in 'Coffee with The Boss'. (Aug 6, 11am, ST Lounge)

33. The Live Kind passport by DBS Bank. Festival-goers can register for it online at www.asiaforgood.com/coffee and complete four fun and easy socially conscious tasks at the event, such as recycling their used coffee cups, to redeem rewards such as free coffee and an eco- friendly reusable coffee tumbler.

34. Healthy snacks. Try some of the delectable granola flavour mixes like Banana Bread and Blueberry Goji Coconut from vendor Amazin' Graze, or nutty treats from BoxGreen.

35. Paralympic champion Yip Pin Xiu will be doing a storytelling session and meet-and-greet for her new book, Mermaid Who Became a Champion. (Aug 6, 11.30am, The Market)

36. Make your own leather accessories. The General Co. will be running beginner leather craft workshops, where you can create a cable organiser, a keychain or a monogrammed cardholder. (Aug 5 and 6, various times, The Workshop)

37. Support social enterprises at The Good Market at The Social Ground by DBS, where a range of organic coffee, sustainably sourced chocolate, healthy snacks and all-natural skincare products will be sold.

38. Damian Burgess, the head barista of Caffe Vergnano 1882, one of the biggest Italian large scale distributors of coffee, will talk about Italian coffee culture vs third wave coffee. (Aug 4 and 6, 7.15pm, ST Lab)

39. Design your own T-shirts and tote bags with designer Kenny Lee. (Aug 6, 6.30pm, The Workshop)

40. Get fit and healthy. Afraid you'll eat too much at the festival? Burn some calories and ride a Mobike from the Marina South Pier MRT to Marina Bay Cruise Centre. It's just a two-minute ride away.

41. Desserts galore. Be tempted by pastries, cakes and more from Abbie's Coffeehouse, Ollela, Oriole Coffee + Bar and Pulse Patisserie.

42. Get rewards for recycling. Recycle empty plastic bottles at a recycling machine at The Social Ground by DBS in exchange for rewards such as healthy snacks from BoxGreen.

43. Learn to tell the difference between a good and a bad coffee aroma at a workshop by Jewel Coffee called Coffee aromas: The good, the bad and the ugly. (Aug 4, 12.45pm, ST Lab)

44. The Japan Pavilion, which showcases coffee, tea, cocktails, snacks and coffee-making gadgets.

45. Get tips on how to open your own cafe from industry insiders. (Aug 4, 6.30pm, ST Lounge)

46. Create art at the interactive SWF POP #20 presented by Singapore Writers Festival. Shout coffee-related words and watch illustrators incorporate your contributions into their artwork. (Aug 6, 1pm, Zone Cappuccino)

47. The Artistic Recycling Project. Take home a takeaway coffee cup decorated with verses by poets from Sing Lit Station and designs by artists from Noise Singapore. (Various timings, The Workshop at Level 2)

48. Watch ST's award-winning artists Miel, Chee Chew and Cel Gulapa do live art performances along with graphic artists such as Oodon. Festivalgoers are welcome to join in.

49. Learn to taste coffee like a pro at the talk, Cup It: Tasting coffees like an expert, by Jewel Coffee. (Aug 5, 12.45pm, ST Lab)

50. Tease your tastebuds with fun drinks like Dapper Coffee's Sparkling Gold Brew and Unicorn Tears Sparkle.

51. Singtel's consumer chief executive Yuen Kuan Moon will shed light on tech addiction in the digital age in a chat with ST senior tech correspondent Irene Tham. (Aug 5, 11am, St Lounge)

52. A chance to visit the impressive Marina Bay Cruise Centre with its oceanfront views. It is a short, sheltered walk from the Marina South Pier MRT station.