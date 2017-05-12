Singapore chefs are champions in Hong Kong culinary competition

SINGAPORE - The Republic's national culinary team continues to make waves in the world culinary scene.

The team clinched the top spot at the Hong Kong International Culinary Classic Competition (HKICC) on May 11, beating six other teams from countries such as Germany, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

The Singapore team emerged tops in the marquee category, The Gourmet Team Challenge. Teams had to prepare a buffet spread for 30 people comprising more than 25 dishes, including salads, soups, tapas, desserts and meat dishes.

In a phone interview from Hong Kong, chef David Toh, 55, who led the team, says: "This is a very special moment as it is the first time that the Singapore National Culinary Team has won the HKICC after participating in the competition for eight editions. It was a tough competition as we had to ensure that the dishes taste good and were presented creatively."

Chef Toh is the executive chef of Grand Copthorne Waterfront Singapore.

Highlights in the winning buffet menu include smoked haddock panna cotta, burnt onion soup, and pigeon and chestnut dumplings served with blueberry juice and rice crispies.

The six-man team also comprises chefs Sam Chin from Me@OUE, Kan Lip Ken from Singapore Food Industries, Khoo Zheng Siong from Mandarin Orchard Singapore, Samuel Quan from Amara Singapore Hotel and Edwin Leow from Le Meridien Singapore, Sentosa. The team was assembled in February this year.

The Hong Kong International Culinary Classic Competition is part of HOFEX, a biennial major food and hospitality trade show in Asia that was held in Hong Kong from May 8 to 11.

Chef Toh adds: "This win shows that we have the potential to represent Singapore in future competitions and continue the legacy of the national teams before us."

