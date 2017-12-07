Seafood smorgasbord on Stevens

(THE NEW PAPER) - New hotels keep popping up these days and the latest are the Mercure and Novotel on Stevens Road.

The location is slightly hidden - it is the former location of The Pines country club - but it is so quiet and peaceful there.

One early resident in the area is the all-seafood restaurant FiSK Seafoodbar & Market.

Everything there is tidy, clean and sparse.

Even the way the food is plated is purposeful and connected.

It was just three neat piles of food. Yet, each component was excellent: The delicately flavoured eggs were fluffy; the smoked Norwegian salmon belly turned out to be a great balance of smokiness and smoothness; and the flatbread was appropriately bland so as not to overshadow the fish, yet still provided crunch.

Another example of simple but effective presentation was the Prawns On Ice ($6 for every 100g). Greenland cold water prawns are imported by FiSK frozen. It is just a heap of sweet prawns, mostly with roe.

TWO SOUPS IN ONE



The Creamed Fish And Shellfish Soup Fish (above, from $7.50) is two soups in one. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



A white fish stock (made with fennel seeds, coriander seeds, bay leaves, onions and celeriac root) and a shellfish stock (from lobster and langoustine shells) are combined and the result is a soup that is deeply flavourful, rich but not overwhelmingly so and memorable.

Best of all, if you want to recreate this, you can buy the individual stock from the supermarket.

Imagine this as a base for your next hotpot.



The Open-Face Smorrebrod Sandwich With Rye (above, $6, available for lunch only). PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



Compared with the other dishes, the Open-Face Smorrebrod Sandwich With Rye ($6, available for lunch only) looks almost fussy.

There are different versions of it, decided by the toppings, and the one I tried - house-smoked and torched mackerel, lumpfish roe and sour cream - was a knockout of flavours and texture.

The fish left a deep impression for its smokiness and hint of tart.

This is the dish I am dying to make a return visit for.



Uni Ice Cream (above, $16). PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



I was slightly disappointed that the signature brininess of the sea urchin was absent from the Uni Ice Cream ($16), but overall, it was a good mix of salty and sweet.

Eating this was not as big as an adventure as I thought it would have been, but it was nice enough.