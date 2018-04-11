Save your cash, and skip the fast-casual assembly line by building your own lunch bowl

(WASHINGTON POST) - Tell me if you have heard this one before.

Friday: “I’m going out to lunch again. Why don’t I make my own grain bowl?”

Saturday: “People are going to be so jealous of my homemade lunch bowl.”

Sunday night: “I still have time to do this.”

Monday: Swipes credit card for another US$12 (S$15.70) at fast-casual XYZ.

Friends, the D-I-Y lunch bowl no longer needs to be an aspiration. You, too, can save your single-serving US$12 and use your cold, hard cash – not to mention pantry ingredients – to stretch your budget into a week’s worth of interesting, easy and satisfying midday meals.

Here is how, starting with a Mediterranean option, followed by a few other global combinations.

Pick your genre: Grain or salad bowl? Make a pot of your grain of choice – brown rice, couscous or bulgur, for example. It will keep just fine in the refrigerator for several days. Ditto with mixed greens if that is more your style.

Choose a protein: This would be a great time to pop an easy roast chicken in the oven. Poaching a few boneless, skinless breasts works too. Or just pick up a rotisserie chicken at the grocery store. Lamb meatballs would be oh-so-classy. You also cannot go wrong with chickpeas – home-cooked, canned or even crispy – either. Soft-boiled eggs are always welcome too.

Get saucy: Tzatziki is a natural fit; this recipe calls for parsley, but dill or mint also would be right at home. Or how about a tahini dressing? Make it even easier by snagging a squeeze bottle of tahini – no can, no stirring, just a fun shake. Harissa is also one of the best spicy condiments going. If you prefer your zesty kick a little milder, a Greek vinaigrette might be the way to go. Of course, hummus is a wonderful option, too.

Adorn generously: This is the place to add some crunch. Think about staples with a good shelf life: Pita chips, banana peppers or pepperoncini, carrots and nuts. Pickled onions take very little effort and pay off in flavour and versatility. Other garnishes to consider: roasted red peppers, fresh herbs and cheese, especially feta.

Want a few more flavour possibilities? Step right this way.

ASIAN

Base: Any listed above.

Protein: Chicken (roasted, poached or store-bought rotisserie); baked tofu.

Sauces: Sriracha; coconut milk mixed with curry paste (homemade or store-bought); peanut dressing.

Toppings: Roasted peanuts; cilantro or scallions; wonton chips; kimchi (buy or make) or Asian pear slaw; mung bean sprouts.

MEXICAN

Base: Any listed above.

Protein: Chicken, as above; spiced chickpeas, as above; canned or cooked black beans; chorizo.

Sauces: Salsa verde; lime juice-spiked sour cream; salsa negra.

Toppings: Queso fresco; cilantro; tortilla chips; pico de gallo or chunky salsa (jarred or homemade); avocado; cabbage slaw; pickled chilli peppers.

INDIAN

Base: Any listed above.

Protein: Chicken, as above; spiced chickpeas, as above.

Sauces: Cilantro-mint chutney; lemon-spiked yogurt or raita; pear, lime and cardamom sauce.

Toppings: Mango chutney (store-bought or homemade) or fresh mango chunks; cilantro; pickled onions, as above.