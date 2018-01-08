San Francisco's Tartine Bakery opens branch in Seoul in February

(SEOUL) - Singaporean fans of San Francisco’s Tartine Bakery will not have to travel so far for their pastry treats from February.

The award winning bakery is opening its first overseas branch in Seoul’s hip Hannam Dong area on Feb 9. And there are plans to open three to four more Tartine Korea outlets over the next 12 to 18 months.

The Korea branch will be headed by Koreans - pastry chef Lee Hyun Hee and chef Edward Lee, co-founder of Baroque Bakery and Buzza Pizza in Seoul. According to reports in Food And Wine magazine and Eater.com, the two Korean chefs have spent six months in the San Francisco mothership, learning the bakery’s recipes.

On a press release, Tartine founder Chad Robertson, who has studied Korean martial art tae kwon do, said: “The food culture in Korea is really amazing, and the way they take Western food influences—you have this tradition of cooking and fermentation and now you introduce bread into it, it's so interesting.

"I'm very excited about the exchange of culture and collaborating with the team."

Tartine is an institution in San Francisco, where its Guerrero Street shop attracts long queues for its morning buns, a croissant dough rolled into a bun form and dusted with sugar, orange zest and cinnamon, buttermilk scones studded with currants, and fresh loaves ranging from baguettes to more hipster offerings made with buckwheat and quinoa.

The bakery has been on an expansion binge recently. It opened a 464 sq m bread factory in San Francisco’s Mission District which combined a pastry shop, restaurant, ice cream parlour and coffee shop in a warehouse space. The same concept is due to be replicated in a 3,716 sq m space in downtown Los Angeles which will also include a coffee lab and roastery as well as a trattoria and pizzeria.