Rojak master still visited the stall while undergoing chemotherapy

The founder of the popular Balestier Road Hoover Rojak stall at Whampoa Makan Place, Mr Lim Ngak Chew, has died.

The long-time hawker, who was famous for making rojak that comes with ingredients such as century egg, jelly fish and ginger flower, died on Aug 22 - about a month after he turned 71.

His daughter, Ms Lim Su Jiuen, 51, said he died from colon cancer after battling the illness for almost three years.

Mr Lim was diagnosed in 2014 with terminal-stage colon cancer that had spread to his liver. Ms Lim says her father was given at most a year to live at the time.

He handed the stall to his younger son, Stanley, 46, who has been running it since December 2014. He had another son, Matthew, 49, who is a manager in an electronics company.

Ms Lim, who works in the civil service, says her father was "independent and a fighter" who drove himself to his chemotherapy sessions because he did not want to bother his family members.

The rojak stall retained an important spot in the heart of the grandfather of three, even while he was undergoing chemotherapy.

She says: "Being a hawker was his life. He would still visit the stall at least twice a week. He would sit a few tables away and observe customers at the stall, and chat with regulars. He missed his stall.

"My father was a very jovial and service-oriented person, who loved talking to customers. He was always concerned about whether customers who queued up could eat his rojak."

Last Friday, he fulfilled his last wish - to visit his rojak stall one last time.

Ms Lim recalls: "He had his last taste of rojak and I could see that he was happy and contented."

Mr Lim started his rojak business in 1961 from a pushcart in Toa Payoh. After receiving his hawker's licence in 1971, he settled at a spot opposite Hoover Cinema - where Shaw Plaza is located now - in Balestier Road.

In 1978, he moved to Whampoa Drive Food Centre (now called Whampoa Makan Place), where the stall is currently located.

Balestier Road Hoover Rojak has been on the Singapore Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand list for the past two years.

Ms Lim says: "My father was proud of this achievement as it was a big award to him."

He was also recognised as a Hawker Master for Chinese rojak in 2013 in Singapore Press Holdings' search for the best hawkers.

Mr Lim's wake is at Block 7A Lorong 7 Toa Payoh (multi-purpose hall) until the funeral on Saturday morning.

In accordance with his wishes, the funeral cortege will drive past Whampoa Makan Place.