Robotic sommelier decants wine to your taste

UNITED KINGDOM (REUTERS) - Engineers have built a robotic sommelier called Vinfusion that can help you blend a glass of wine to your specific taste. The system is pre-loaded with four distinct base wines that can be mixed together into hundreds of new flavour combinations.

The wine dispensed - while certainly quaffable - would be unlikely to pass muster with serious wine lovers.

Vinfusion's makers deliberately chose base wines priced around the US$10 (S$14.5) mark, the average consumer spend on a bottle in Britain.

Vinfusion could, in theory, be loaded with finer wines producing a higher quality beverage.

For wine snobs, however, any Vinfusion vintage might just be too unpalatable.