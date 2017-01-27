Restaurants open during CNY

More restaurants are choosing not to "rest the wok" on the first two days of Chinese New Year. The restaurant scene will still be relatively active during this period, with not just the big brands choosing to stay open but standalone eateries too.

One of them is Shanghainese cuisine restaurant Nanxiang Steamed Bun Restaurant in Woodlands. It has been open for all 15 days of the Chinese New Year since its opening two years ago.

"We have many loyal customers who are like family to us, so we don't feel like we are missing out on the festivities," says restaurant manager Steve Chew, 32.

The Straits Times rounds up 18 restaurants, from Japanese ramen shops to dessert cafes, that are serving food this long weekend.

NORTH

Din Tai Fung

What: Apart from the usual Taiwanese fare, this popular chain restaurant is offering a Prosperity Smoked Salmon Yu Sheng dish (from $32.80) during this period. Where: 01-22 Waterway Point Punggol, 83 Punggol Central Open: 11am to 9pm Info: Call 6384-7767 or go to www.dintaifung.com.sg

Nanxiang Steamed Bun Restaurant

What: This two-year-old Shanghainese cuisine restaurant specialises in xiao long bao (soup dumplings). Other signature dishes here include the drunken chicken cold dish ($8.80). Where: 02-18 Ten Mile Junction, 1 Woodlands Road Open: 11am to 4pm, 5 to 10pm Info: Call 6892-7195 or go to www.nanxiang.com.sg

Paradise Dynasty

What: This mid-range restaurant serves Shanghainese cuisine and is offering eight set menus (from $268 for a seven-course meal for four) this Chinese New Year. Where: 05-16 Causeway Point, 1 Woodlands Square Open: 10.30am to 10pm Info: Call 6894-6322 or go to www.paradisegroup.com.sg

Whisk & Paddle

What: Tired of Chinese food? Head to this all-day breakfast cafe. Staples include Eggs Benedict with smoked salmon ($13) and the Full Waffle ($10.80).

Some items on the a la carte menu may not be available during this period. Where: 01-01, 10 Tebing LaneOpen: 11.30am to 10.30pm Info: Call 6242-4617 or go to www.whiskandpaddle.com.sg

Steambox

What: A casual "steam-potting" restaurant suitable for large groups, Steambox serves its food in steamers atop a congee base. New dishes to look out for include stuffed cabbage rolls Vietnamese crab meat rolls and sliced smoked duck (all at $6.80 a serving). Where: 68 Serangoon Garden Way Open: 11.30am to 11pm Info: Call 6281-6939 for reservations

SOUTH

Peony Jade at Keppel Club

What: Awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand award last year, Peony Jade serves Sichuan and Cantonese cuisine. Diners can expect it to be packed this weekend and should call ahead to check if tables are available. Where: Keppel Club (Level M), 10 Bukit Chermin Road (off Telok Blangah Road) Open: 10am to 3pm, 6 to 11pm Info: Call 6276-9138/6375-5562

Prive, Keppel Bay

What: There are three dining options here: an alfresco oyster bar, a French restaurant and a casual Western cafe. Reservations are highly recommended as limited seating is available. Where: Marina at Keppel Bay, 2 Keppel Bay VistaOpen: 9am to midnight Info: Call 6776-0777 or go to www.theprivegroup.com.sg

Street 50 Restaurant and Bar

What: Serving local fare, the flagship restaurant of Bay Hotel will offer only a buffet spread (priced from $58 an adult, $30 a child) during lunch and dinner this weekend. There are limited seats left and diners should call ahead for reservations. Where: Bay Hotel Singapore, 50 Telok Blangah Road Open:Noon to 3pm, 6.30 to 9.30pm Info: Call 6818-6681, or go to www.bayhotelsingapore.com

Slappy Cakes

What: The mid-range American restaurant specialises in pancakes and diners can create their own at their tables. There are also main course options for those looking for a full meal. Where: 01-29 Resorts World Sentosa, 26 Sentosa GatewayOpen: 8am to 9.30pm Info: Call 6795-0779 or go to www.slappycakes.com.sg

EAST

Paradise Classic

What: Formerly known as Paradise Inn, this restaurant chain serves Chinese fare and is known for its double-boiled soups.

New dishes to look out for include the trio layered osmanthus pandan cake ($4.80 a portion) and espresso chicken (from $14.80). Where: 02-01 Bedok Point, 799 Upper Changi Road Open: 11am to 10pm Info: Call 6447-8083, or go to www.paradisegroup.com.sg

Ramenplay

What: This family-friendly Japanese ramen restaurant also features other popular Japanese fare such as shabu shabu, gyoza and donburi. Where: B1-09 Bedok Mall, 311 New Upper Changi Road Open: 11am to 10pm Info: Go to 6844-9441 or visit www.ramenplay.com.sg

Jumbo Seafood

What: This popular seafood chain is open only for dinner on the first day. Choose from nine Chinese New Year celebration set menus (from $218 for a six-course dinner for four). Where: National Service Resort & Country Club, 10 Changi Coast WalkOpen: 5 to 11pm on Sunday and 10am to 3pm; 5 to 11pm on Monday Info: Call 6552-3435 or go to www.jumbogroup.sg

WEST

Min Jiang at One-North

What: A fine-dining restaurant renowned for its Sichuan and Cantonese dishes, Min Jiang has launched two specials: braised pork belly with sea treasures in claypot ($268++ for six people), and double-boiled wild chicken consomme with abalone, fish maw and wanton in claypot ($228++ for six people). Where: 5 Rochester ParkOpen: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6.30 to 10.30pm Info: Call 6774-0122 or go to www.goodwoodparkhotel.com

The Carvery

What: During lunch and dinner this weekend, the restaurant will be serving only a buffet (from $48.80 an adult and from $25 a child). Highlights include the crispy pork belly with apricot ginger sauce and the salt baked chicken. Where: Level 7 Park Hotel Alexandra, 323 Alexandra RoadOpen:Noon to 3pm, 6 to 10pm Info: Call 6828-8880

Brotzeit

What: Fill up on bratwursts and beer at this casual German eatery. Also check out the special CNY platter featuring roasted meats atop sweet potato mash and Chinese cabbage in garlic cream sauce (from $88 for four). Where:01-04 Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive Open:Noon to 1 am Info: Call 6465-9874 or go to www.brotzeit.co

CENTRAL

Empress

What: Empress, a smart casual Chinese restaurant, will offer only its dim sum brunch and set lunches (from $68 a person) and set dinners (from $88 a person) this weekend.

Festive specials here include fried glutinous rice in lotus leaf, and poached lobster and amaranth in chicken broth. Where: 01-03 Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place Open: 11am to 5pm, 6 to 11pm (bar snacks and cocktails will be available from 5pm to midnight) Info: Call 6238-8733 or go to www.empress.com.sg

Roadhouse

What: Modern American diner-styled restaurant Roadhouse has introduced a special chicken burger, the "Shut the Cluck Up Burger" ($18) to celebrate the Year of the Rooster. Where: 13 Dempsey RoadOpen: 9am to 11.30pm Info: Call 6476-2922 for reservations

Ippudo Ramen

What: This famous Japanese chain is a fail-safe option for ramen. Highlights here include the Hiromaru Motoaji ($17), a ramen served with Ippudo's tonkotsu broth. Where: B2-54/44 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue Open: 10.30am to 11.30pm tomorrow, 10.30am to 11pm on Sunday Info: Call 6688-7064 or go to www.ippudo.com.sg