Restaurants Ki-Sho and Chef's Table by Chef Stephan Zoisl win top Best of the Best awards

SINGAPORE - Fine-dining and casual restaurants received top honours at the annual RAS Epicurean Star Award, which celebrates eateries offering quality food and service.

The 12th edition of the awards - organised by the Restaurant Association of Singapore- was held at a gala dinner on Tuesday (Nov 14) at Suntec City, attended by more than 1,100 guests including guest-of-honour Mr S. Iswaran, Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry), as well as restaurateurs and chefs.

The 21 awards given out recognised the best fine-dining, casual and chain Western, Asian, Chinese and Japanese restaurants.

The highest accolade - Best of the Best awards - went to Ki-Sho in Scotts Road for fine-dining, and Chef's Table by Chef Stephan Zoisl in Tras Street for casual dining. Ki-Sho also picked up the Best Japanese Restaurant (Fine Dining) award, while Chef's Table by Chef Stephan Zoisl was honoured the Best Western Restaurant (Casual Dining).

Two new restaurants were also lauded for the Best New F&B Establishment categories - O-KU Japanese Tapas Bar in Telok Ayer Street for casual dining, and Po at The Warehouse Hotel for casual fine dining.

New categories were also introduced for this year's edition. The award for Best Mediterranean Restaurant went to Kazbar in Church Street, and Nude Seafood at Marina Bay Financial Centre was named Best Seafood Restaurant.

Other accolades went to Lime Restaurant at Parkroyal on Pickering for Best Buffet, and Equilibrium at Capitol Piazza for Best Gastro-Pub.

The winners were selected by a panel of 20 judges, including The Straits Times food critic Wong Ah Yoke, executive chef Eric Neo of the InterContinental Hotel Group and celebrity chef Eric Teo. They dined incognito for one month, and judged the restaurants based on concept, menu and service quality.

For more information, go to www.rasepicurean.com.