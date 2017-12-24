Recipes for festive treats at your fingertips

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com.

ST FOOD'S FIRST YEAR: TOP VIDEOS AND STORIES

It has been a year since we launched ST Food and, oh, what a busy and memorable year it has been.

The launch kicked off with exciting events that included free bingsu and complimentary hotel stays.

This year, we have also had other giveaways and meals curated by The Straits Times food critic Wong Ah Yoke.

ICYMI, Internet-speak for in case you missed it, we have rounded up ST Food's most-watched videos and top online stories.

These include videos on how to make Singapore coffee shop-style soft-boiled eggs; a demonstration on how to eat Japanese eel at Man Man Japanese Unagi Restaurant; and a story about the launch of a new blend of Japanese rice called Kinmemai Premium, touted as the world's most expensive rice.

CHRISTMAS RECIPES TO TRY

If you are having a Yuletide get-together this weekend, fret not, there is still time to whip up some last-minute treats.

Home-baked goodies also make the perfect gifts. Plus, they make the home smell festive and inviting.

ST Food has picked up four traditional Christmas recipes from Malaysian publication The Star.

Bake mini mince pies with dried fruit and ground allspice or an orange cranberry yogurt loaf. You can also make a simple steamed orange pudding with a splash of Grand Marnier liqueur or a fancy bread in the shape of a star.

If you have space in the fridge and need something quick and easy for tomorrow or Boxing Day, make cream cheese chocolate cherry trifle. It can keep for two days.

The New Paper's Hedy Khoo suggests using canned dark cherries, chocolate cake and kirsch, which you can substitute with Cointreau.

To save you the trouble, opt for store-bought chocolate cake. You can use slices of Swiss roll from your neighbourhood bakery too.

ST Food features stories from ST, its sister publications as well as regional and international publications. There are also videos and recipes. Keep abreast of what ST's food writers and other gourmands have been eating in ST Food's social media section.

Use the handy search tool located at the top of the page to navigate the site for ideas on where to eat and what to cook.

For Christmas ideas, be sure to check out ST Food's Christmas Goodies section, located just below the search bar.

It features everything from festive recipes to holiday dining options.

