Queues form early on last day of Singapore Coffee Festival for hot favourites

SINGAPORE - It may have been only 10am, but some already had coffee-roasted pork chop buns on their mind.

As soon as the doors opened to Singapore Coffee Festival at Marina Bay Cruise Centre on Sunday (Aug 6), queues formed at Antoinette's booth for its popular savoury item, as well as another festival favourite, the Cream Muffin by Hattendo.

Sunday is the last day of the four-day event, organised by The Straits Times and presented by DBS Bank.

The scene on Sunday morning was bustling, with crowds making their way through the more than 90 exhibitors including coffee purveyors, cafes and equipment suppliers.

Talks and workshops will be conducted throughout the day.

At Level 2 Mezzanine, a group took part in a Vinyasa yoga session at 10.30 am presented by Pure Yoga and SPH Magazines.

At 11am at the ST Lounge, DBS' regional head of group research Timothy Wong shared investment advice with ST business editor Lee Su Shyan. He spoke about budgeting for millennial and financing a startup.

At 12.30pm, readers can meet two of The Straits Times' best known columnists Sumiko Tan and Ignatius Low as they talk about their new books, Sundays with Sumiko and Life Is A Mix tape.